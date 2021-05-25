“We see highly Americanized stories with morbidity and negativity”

Veteran filmmaker Suneel Darshan, best known for films like “Jaanwar“,”Ek Rishtaa“and”Simple jeevan saathi”In the 90s and 2000s, believes that the concept of family entertainment no longer exists in Hindi cinema and adds that many stars have often tried to control the vision of their directors

“The whole kind of family entertainment that contains moral values, conflicts and ideological differences has changed, and we can no longer watch family entertainment in Hindi cinema. In fact, those who used to do family drama artists are probably not as respected in our film industry as those who would make an action movie or a thriller, ”Darshan tells IANS.

Suneel Darshan points out another issue. “On the one hand, there are stars who tend to dominate the vision of a director and on the other there are companies and production houses, which financially support the film that hamper creativity. We need to understand that there is a difference between “content creation” and “movie making”. Of course, we need to get the return on the money invested within three days of theatrical release, but what about the archival value of a film? »Darshan adds.

Recently, Suneel Darshan’s 2001 family drama “Ek Rishtaa” starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor, aired on television. According to the director, in small towns where television is still part of home entertainment, such films are still watched.

Although he has worked with stars like Big B, Akshay and Karisma, Darshan has not been able to keep up with the changing times. He has his theory while explaining why.

“It’s a complicated question. You see, when an actor becomes a star, the corporate house bets on the star. Therefore, they follow what the star wants. A director these days is hired by production houses to serve them. But the cinema was once the medium of a director. It was a collaboration between writers and directors. Many times I have the feeling that Indianness itself is absent from Hindi cinema, although this is not the case in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam films. Corporatization has happened there too, but here the director’s vision is respected and not interfered with, ”explains Suneel Darshan.

He adds, “In most movies these days all we see are highly Americanized stories with morbidity and negativity. Negative stories are served as “real”. In the beginning, the corporate culture in our cinema brought a lot of money, production value and introduced new technologies. But there are corporate agendas that interfere with storytelling, and as they invest money and, according to them, stars attract audiences, the director’s original vision is often compromised because, as I have said, said, a director can be “ hired. ” Ultimately, when a movie comes out and if it fails, it happens to the director although the outside world is not aware of who or how the director’s vision has been interfered with and controlled by others. The order went from the director to the producer and the stars. This is why directors like Rajkumar Santoshi, including other creators of family entertainment, are no longer making films. “

Suneel Darshan’s last release was the romantic drama “Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha” in 2017. The film, set to launch his son Shiv Darshan, exceeded box office expectations.

Is he planning a new project soon? “I write scripts and work on a few subjects, and once normalcy comes along I’ll look for a way to turn them into movies. If no one opens the door, I’ll even find a way. There was a time when I made films that redefined the careers of actors. As a director, I will come back again and tell stories, ”he signed.

