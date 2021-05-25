Mark Ruffalo apologizes for suggesting Israel ‘commits genocide’

Mark Ruffalo returned to comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict (Photo: ABC via Getty Images)

Mark Ruffalo returned to his criticism of Israel, as The Avengers star apologized for suggesting the nation was committing genocide against Palestine.

Many celebrities have weighed in on the recent violence, which has seen dozens of Palestinians and a number of Israelis killed, as the two sides exchanged rocket fire, leaving much of Gaza in ruins before a ceasefire was not agreed on Thursday to end the fighting.

After speaking in the past about the conflict, the Hulk star returned this time to social media to apologize and say his comment was not accurate.

Mark wrote: I thought about it and wanted to apologize for the messages during the recent Israel / Hamas fighting which suggested that Israel was committing genocide.

This is not accurate, it is inflammatory, disrespectful and is used to justify anti-Semitism here and abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole. [sic]

However, the actors’ apologies were criticized by followers, with some believing he was showing more support for his Avengers co-star Chris Pratt amid the worst debate over Chris, while others accused him of dilute his criticism of Israel.

So using precise language counts for tagging ruffalo when he uses this app to defend chris pratt from accusations of worse chris, like that sh * tf ** king counts, but NOT when it comes to rightly describing what is happening to the Palestinians as genocide. true ally, buddy, one wrote on Twitter, as echoed another: I can’t believe Mark Ruffalo gives more support to Chris Pratt than to the Palestinians.

Another added, as Marks’ name started trending online: I can’t wait for Mark Ruffalo to apologize for supporting women’s rights because he believes it is being used to justify misandry.

Other supporters criticized the star for taking so long to share such a statement, as they replied: So you came to the conclusion that Hamas support harms Jews? Why does it take so long to realize this?

And some felt sorry for the star, but praised the celebrities who kept their statements.

Poor Mark Ruffalo. A real good guy but had to go back. Gives you an idea of ​​the courage of the few celebrities who have expressed themselves on social networks. Intense respect and deep admiration for Sisters Hadid and Dua Lipa.

This isn’t the first time Mark has spoken about the conflict, last year calling it apartheid when speaking to Mehdi Hasan on NBC.

He added at the time: My connection to Palestine came through the Palestinians and hearing their stories and then watching this asymmetric war unfold on them.

There is no reason why an American ally should not be held to the same standards as we would any other nation in the world. I have been called an anti-Semite on this, for doing which was really hard to hear.

He also shared a tweet from Bernie Sanders on understanding war, adding: Bernie highlights the depth of the problem and the beginning and end of the problem here. We need full equality and human rights for the Palestinian people to stop the rise of extremism on both sides. #PalestiniansLivesMatter.

Earlier this month, Mark condemned the anti-Semitic attacks by writing alongside a video shared about shouted abuse from cars in London: My friends, this is not a way to solve anything. This only increases extremism and makes it more difficult to find peaceful and non-violent solutions to the problems we face.

Fighting between Israel and Palestine began on May 10 after tensions in occupied East Jerusalem escalated, with clashes at a holy site used by Muslims and Jews.

Hamas fired rockets at civilian areas in Israel after demanding the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the site, with Israel launching airstrikes in retaliation.

According to the Gazas health ministry, at least 232 Palestinians were killed in 11 days of violence, including 65 children.

Israeli authorities said at least 150 of those killed were activists.

Hamas does not reveal the victims among its fighters.

According to the Israeli medical service, 12 people including 2 children were killed.

