Advice for the baby boomer entertainment industry

So you wanna break into Hollywood? It is not a walled city, you just have to walk! Haha. But, seriously, if you follow these tips, getting it done in the entertainment industry is as easy as paying for college. Speaking of which, have you tried going to the local college and checking out the job boards?

If you want to be a comedy writer, you have to send jokes to SNL and late night talk shows. Don’t have a fax machine? Buy one, as soon as possible. Best buy you will ever make.

Get entry-level PA work on coffee races and more. When the boss orders a little black coffee, get him ten big ones. Hell, remember how you got beyond just so you know, I’m using masculine pronouns for your hypothetical boss because that’s how the world is, okay? I don’t make the rules.

I almost forgot those days, a good education is essential. Have you thought about going to Harvard? Freshman fall, join the Lampoon. Meet your best friends for life there, in line for the bathroom. I laugh! There will never be a queue for the men’s room. It’s that kind of humor that seniors will remember in a few years when they do the showrunning Taxi.

Don’t bother trying to find an agent. Here’s what you do: go to a cute indoor mall in Florida (outside of Jacksonville is great, but Pensacola works too) with a gorgeous kid who has excellent diction. Spend a few hours and an agent will find you.

Everyone will tell you to move to Los Angeles or New York. What you really need to do is upgrade to an OfficeMax. Put packing peanuts on a copier and bar! You yourself have a bed that prints summaries.

But if you’re in LA and see a guy with a nice car, offer to wash it. You never know who you might meet. This car could be Marty Scorsese.

Write a script that gets everyone talking. Like a Friends spec script with a new guest character that you would play as Rachel. Send it to Jen Aniston. It might not be fair for them to produce this season, but they’ll keep you in mind and hire you to write an independent episode of Joey.

Learn more about the industry and take the Warner Bros. Studio Tour. Mention loudly that I didn’t have a great view of Batman to anyone in particular. Mr. Warner himself could pass.

Do you remember that fax machine you bought? It also works like a phone! Use it to call Ronnie Howard and tell him how much you loved The Princess Bride. He didn’t make this movie, but know it. Present your ideas on how it could have been better. Hell, be impressed with your guts and commit on the spot.

Keep in mind that this industry can be stressful. Treat yourself to a good dinner at Dan Tanas and leave copies of your summary on the menus.

OK, these are a little unorthodox, but splurge on that plane ticket to attend the wedding of your grandmother, new boyfriend. There you go, what do you know? You leave with renewed faith in love and a working job for Stan Kubrick.

Do not sign anything until you speak to a lawyer. Call me back later, and I’ll give you some info on my guys. Hes fantastiche made all of Liz Taylors’ divorces.

If none of that works, I don’t know, make a viral YouTube video or something like that.