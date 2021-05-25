Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif & Kareena Kapoor Lead Bollywood Wishing Karan Johar Birthday





Director-producer Karan Johar was inundated with birthday wishes from friends in the industry on Tuesday. Actors and her good friends like Kareena Kapoor Khan to Rakul Preet Singh, and producer Ekta Kapoor to fashion designer Manish Malhotra, all took to their social media handles to share a special message for KJo, who turned 49. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Ananya Panday and Katrina Kaif also took inspiration from their Instagram stories and posted a wish for the filmmaker. Neha Dhupia said: “Happy birthday @karanjohar, stay unstoppable my friend… I really love you a lot…” Ekta Kapoor wrote: “U r my karmic cousin soul! N every time we meet, it’s like we’ve gone from there! Love it, happy birthday to a profile maker, a great dad and a fantastic human. Manish Malhotra, in his wish, added: “Happy Birthday dear @karanjohar #friendsforever 28 years of friendship, the whole movie together, trips, fun times, life memories … lots of love #friendslikefamily.” Find out who are all the celebrities who wished Karan Johar: Anushka Sharma starred in director Ae Dil Hai Mushkil by Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram / anushkasharma)

Katrina Kaif also wished Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram / katrinakaif)

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut in the production of KJo Student of the Year 2. (Photo: Instagram / ananyapanday)

Rakul Preet Singh was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson on Netflix. (Photo: Instagram / rakulpreet)

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bollywood debut was funded by Dharma Productions by Karan Johar. (Photo: Instagram / janhvikapoor) Dharma Productions CEO and Karan’s close associate Apoorva Mehta shared a click with the birthday boy and captioned it as, “On your birthday, I can only wish more trips like this, filled with amazing memories, flawless jokes and of course, a lot of class. But more than anything, I hope that we will continue to grow as partners, as friends. Even when we are old and gray haired – I know for a fact that we will always laugh at the same eccentricities and you will envelop everyone in your enigmatic aura and your jokes !! Happy birthday @karanjohar! I wish you the best in life, today and always. “ Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make his Bollywood debut under the Karan Johar banner, posted a photo with him with his parents Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. She wrote: “Happy birthday Karan. We love you!” Maniesh Paul, in his caption wrote: “Happpppppyyy birthday kjo @karanjohar !!! Always stay awesome !!! the man with a vision, a director, a writer, a producer and most of all a man with a heart of gold always be blessed. Karan johar the last director was the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories in which he directed one of the short films starring Janhvi Kapoor. Previously, he directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and his next productions include Brahmastra, Sooryavanshi and Liger.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos