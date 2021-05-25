Adolescents should use entertainment technology in moderation. • Earth.com





A new study by Rutgers University has linked the excessive use of entertainment technology to the declining educational aspirations of young adolescents. Researchers have found that middle-aged children who use social media or video games for more than an hour each day during the school week have significantly lower test scores and scores. Experts say the findings provide parents with a threshold for moderate use of entertainment-related technologies. The study indicates that this limit would not exceed one hour on school days and four hours per day on weekends. “Interactive technology is widely used to promote children’s academic access and success,” said lead author Professor Vivien Anthony. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, technology was essential in facilitating distance learning. At the same time, there is growing concern that excessive use of technology, especially for entertainment, could harm children’s educational development by facilitating unwanted study habits and decreasing the time spent on educational activities. ‘learning. The researchers analyzed data from the China Education Panel Survey, a national study that followed 10,000 first-year middle school students with an average age of 13.5 years. The results of the analysis showed that children who used entertainment technology four or more hours a day were four times more likely to skip school than those who did not. Compared to girls, boys used this technology much more, showed lower levels of engagement, and performed less well in school in general. “These findings are critical, especially in light of the recent movement towards e-learning in countries around the world,” said Professor Anthony. “In a learning environment that incorporates the Internet, it is easy for children to move between educational and entertainment platforms during learning without alerting teachers or adults to alternative activities.” Professor Anthony noted that the children in the study who used the technology in moderation experienced less boredom at school – potentially due to the positive effects of participating in social media, video games and video streaming such as peer bonding and relationship building. A moderate amount of entertainment technology has been found to improve children’s cognitive development. The results suggest that imposing time limits on children’s use of interactive technology could have major benefits. The study also indicates that parents and teachers should help children develop effective time management skills to reduce their reliance on technology. The study is published in the journal Computers in human behavior. –– Through Chrissy sexton, Earth.com Editor Find more related articles Science Category

