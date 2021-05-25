Actress Alexandra Daddario has a new boyfriend. the Baywatch The actress shared a PDA-filled photo on Instagram with her new boyfriend, Andrew Form, in which she is seen kissing him.

Alexandra posted the photo with the caption that read, I love you and added that was an understatement.

Andrew Form is one of the most successful film producers and was married to Fast Furious actor Jordana Brewster. They were married from 2004 to mid-2020. The first are the parents of two children Julian and Rowan.

Professionally, Alexandra Daddario was last seen in the film 1 night in San Diego. Andrew Form has produced projects including A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, The Purge franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.

