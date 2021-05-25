Fast and Furious actor John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for referring to Taiwan as a country





American wrestler and actor John Cena has apologized to Chinese netizens for referring to Taiwan as a country in promotional interviews for his upcoming Fast and Furious 9 movie. In a video posted to Chinese social network Weibo on Tuesday, Cena said he made a mistake in a promotional interview. < class=""> Photo: Screenshot via Twitter. In early May, Cena said in an interview broadcast on Taiwanese channel TVBS that Taiwan would be the first country to watch the film. I have to say this is very, very, very, very, very, very important, I love and respect China and the Chinese people, the actor said in Mandarin. I am very sorry for my mistake. You must understand, I really love and respect China and the Chinese people. I did a lot of interviews. In an interview, I made a mistake. Everyone asked me if I could speak Chinese, he said, adding that the film crew gave him a lot of information. The latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise, directed by Taiwanese-born Jeremy Lin, was due for release in Taiwan last Wednesday, but has been delayed following the island’s worst Covid-19 outbreak since the start of the pandemic. The film premiered last Friday in cinemas across mainland China. Chinese state media Global Times reported that Chinese audiences were disappointed with the film over the weekend. < class=""> Photo: Youtube screenshot. Taiwan, a democratic and self-governing nation, was not recognized as a country by most international nations after Taipei lost its Chinese seat at the United Nations to Beijing in 1971. Beijing regards Taiwan as a renegade province and sees any diplomatic recognition by foreign powers of the Taiwanese administration as an attack on its sovereignty under its one-China principle. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has vowed to unify Taiwan with the mainland, by force if necessary. Surveys in Taiwan show that the overwhelming majority of Taiwanese are against unification with China. Cenas’ apology comes amid mounting tensions between Beijing and the West over reports of massive human rights violations against Chinese ethnic minorities. Rights groups and think tanks have expressed serious concerns about Beijing’s influence over Hollywood, which often censors itself and gives in to pressure from Beijing to enter China’s lucrative market. < class=""> < class="">

