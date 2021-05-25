Brian May: Queen may not return on tour | Entertainment

Brian May warned “there is a possibility” that Queen will never be on tour again.
The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ hitmakers’ tour with Adam Lambert has been postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the guitar hero insisted “people have to face” that arena shows might never happen again due to the unpredictable nature of the virus.
Brian is quoted by the Wired column of the Daily Star newspaper as saying, “Things don’t look good right now, it’s tough.
“The arena tour we did was amazing.
We may never be able to do it again.
“People have to admit that it is possible, this virus is very intelligent and it evolves faster than we can put up our defenses.
The 73-year-old rocker thought about hosting a live Queen concert, but admitted it would be “more difficult” for the group ‘We Will Rock You’ because their shows are so “interactive” with the crowd.
He added: “We have postponed again our big tour in Europe and UK – it will be 2022. Hope I’m still alive to do it!
“It’s like another universe that we can’t really touch right now.
“I guess we could do a virtual Queen concert – probably harder for us than most because the Queen thing is so interactive.”
Brian revealed earlier this year that the band – which also includes drummer Roger Taylor – were considering releasing a recording of one of their first concerts.
The musician has heard a tape of the band performing at Imperial College London, a recording he didn’t know existed, and he thinks it’s something they should be proud of.
He said: We were debating what to do with it. A few years ago the bride and groom felt very protective and thought: No one should hear this because they were so tough.
But now, in the position that we are in our lives, we feel indulgent. I wasn’t ashamed of where we were at that time. It was us against the world.
However, Brian admitted that he was reluctant because he felt protective of late singer Freddie Mercury and the fact that the singers’ voice was not as powerful as it was in his prime.
He said: Freddie had all the willpower, charisma and passion, but he hasn’t had a chance to tap that voice yet.
Which makes me hesitate a bit, as I’m not sure Freddie would be so happy to get along at this point.
But strangely, if he was alive and sitting here right now, he would probably be the same as me, Oh honey, we were kids.
2020 marked the 50th anniversary of the group which also included bassist John Deacon, who is now retired – but Brian insisted it wasn’t something he and his teammate Roger wanted to celebrate.
He said: Anyone can celebrate it if they want to. Rather just celebrate being here and being alive.
The 71-year-old sticksman added: We didn’t want to draw attention to our seniority.
Meanwhile, Roger revealed that fans can hear new music from the group featuring Adam.
He said: We recorded a song that we haven’t finished. That’s fine, I can’t remember his name. I think we were still discussing what we should call that.
When asked if he likes to do a new Queen album, he replied: It would be nice to do things. I wouldn’t rule it out.
Adam said: Anytime you want me to sing along to something If the other two decide Let’s do something, I’ll be there.
