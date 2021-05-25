From Ananya Panday to Mouni Roy, these Bollywood celebrities show us how to style crop tops this summer





With the arrival of summer, we’re all set to give our style a new twist with trendy designs. We’ve always searched for Bollywood celebrities for fashion inspiration and let’s be honest we’ve never been disappointed. Whether through runway fashion or street style, they have always shown style with their clothes. Now is the time for us to step up our style with summer fashion and what could be better than crop tops to add some drama to your wardrobe. From sleek, stone-embellished straps to chic halter necklines and base numbers, crop tops are the best way to redefine summer fashion. To help you out, we’ve put together a list of the best Bollywood celebrity looks to take all the clues. Swirlster chooses crop tops for you 1. Ananya Panday We might have taken all of the actress’ clues for her flawless style, so now is the time to learn her way of pulling off the perfect crop top look. We love how the actress absolutely nailed this stunning white cropped top. She opted for an accented sweetheart neckline, which added grace to the look. These types of crop tops are great to even pair with denim shorts or jeans. You can style the look by adding oversized hoops for an added edge. 2. Shanaya Kapoor On the days when you don’t know what to wear, this crop top will come in handy every time. The sleeveless top with a turtleneck design gives you a great way to style your look. You can even go all out with printed stockings for a vibrant look. To add a jewel, go for short chains with this set as it will highlight the stunning neckline. 3. Radhika Madan Colorful tops are for the best summer days and Radhika Madan is proof that fiery red color has to be in our list. The actress adorned a gorgeous off-the-shoulder crop top with a plunging neckline, which added to the oomph factor. When going for an off-the-shoulder crop top, make sure you choose your accessories wisely. Don’t go for deep neck chains or heavy accessories. Go for a sleek choker or a short chain and maybe the studs can add a bit of flair to the look. 4. Mouni Roy We have often approached her as the “queen of the sari” with her impeccable ethnic dress choices and she has always been a stunner. This time, we have our eyes on the chic and relaxed fashion styles she’s embraced; one of them being the pale pink crop top. The actress adorned a gorgeous pale pink strappy crop top with a matching bottom, making it a chic case for beautiful coordinated ensembles. When you go for a strappy crop top, you can even choose to skip the accessories or go for some pretty dangling earrings. 5. Aamna Sharif Our love for basic casual fashion is endless. With so many trends coming and going, all that’s left is the casual clothing choices. We love how Aamna Sharif elevates her casual ensemble in a chic blue and white striped crop top. This is the most basic and stylish top that we all need in our summer wardrobe. You can easily pair it with any type of denim. To add a sporty look, you can even pair it with athletic shoes. To browse more fashion looks, click here Warning: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.







