On Karthi’s 44th Birthday, Actor Urges Fans Not To Venture Out For The Celebrations





On Tuesday, May 25, Karthi released a statement asking his fans not to go out for his birthday celebrations. The Sulthan actor believes fans who stay indoors with their families are the best gift they could give him on his 44th birthday. He also shared the importance of masks and disinfectants during the Covid-19 pandemic and urged everyone to respect lockdown and security measures. KARTHI ASKS FANS TO STAY INSIDE FOR HER BIRTHDAY CELEBRATIONS Karthi will be celebrating his birthday today at home with his family and has asked his fans to stay inside as well. With an alarming increase in the number of Covid-19 cases, many states are stranded. Kaatru Veliyidai actor urged everyone to adhere to the safety measures and standards prescribed by doctors. Here is the statement: Actor @Karthi_Offl asks fans to be safe during the pandemic by following all safety measures. pic.twitter.com/VROZx9ztfx Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 25, 2021 FANS WISH KARTHI ON HER BIRTHDAY Karthis fans took to Twitter to wish the actor a happy birthday. They also shared how Karthi has grown as an actor over the past few years. Take a look at some of the articles: 14 years of film career

22 films with 22 different directors It has a separate fan base and market in Tollywood. Wishing one of the versatile actors of Indian cinema #Karthi anna a very happy birthday.#HappyBirthdayKarthi pic.twitter.com/NX4Qmu0uJ8 Vkt yz Rp (@ ismartvenkat007) May 25, 2021 An actor with a very unique filmography. From being criticized for choosing the wrong scripts to appearing in some of the best recent successes in Tamil cinema. Except three or four films, #Karthi has the best filmography for an actor who has directed at least 20 films.#HappyBirthdayKarthi pic.twitter.com/d7ax8Fm2DK Iam Aravind (@srk_aravind) May 25, 2021 & @Karthi_Offl

#HappyBirthdayKarthi #Karthi pic.twitter.com/mnVld6jDHx Mhd.Nifal (@MhdNifal) May 25, 2021 Wishing @Karthi_Offl A very happy birthday #HappyBirthdayKarthi #Karthi pic.twitter.com/8BuqOl2iV8 its_me_Taufeeq (@Taufeeqofficial) May 25, 2021 WHAT ABOUT THE WORK FOR KARTHI? Karthi was last seen in Sulthan opposite Rashmika Mandanna. We will see him next in Ponniyin Selvan by Mani Ratnam. The magnum opus stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha and Jayaram in key roles alongside Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala. READ ALSO | Jr NTR asks fans not to celebrate his birthday because we are at war with Covid-19 READ ALSO | Suriya, Sivakumar and Karthi donate Rs 1 crore to Tamil Nadu CM Relief Fund







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos