PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 05/23/21 (Relaxation Stations completed, distance changes, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Issues, new “Cruella” clothing, and more)

Bright Suns from Disney Studios Hollywood! There are a lot of changes in the park today, including physical distancing and relaxation stations. It’s going to be a busy day for Star Wars, as the film franchise’s attractions in the park see many changes.

Starting with another long-running franchise, the relaxation station that was housed for a short time at Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular is now closed, as are those at EPCOT and Magic Kingdom.

Nearby at Star Tours, the 360-degree PhotoPass location, which was originally scheduled for May 4 only, is still available to customers.

Further on, at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Black Spire Outpost Market now allows two parties to enter a booth at a time. Since it reopened in July, only one party could enter a store, resulting in huge queues and long waits to enter the simplistic market.

The Millennium Falcon reliably perches outside of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and the extended queue still uses distance markers.

Some recognizable characters were on the move in Batuu today.

Unlike ‘Smugglers Run’, Slinky Dog Dash has removed its distance markers for the extended queue. Extended queues refer to areas where guests line up before reaching the actual entrance to the attraction.

Toy Story Mania! also removed its markers from the extended queue. This change for both attractions resulted in reduced queues due to the reduction in distance, although waiting times are unchanged.

Between Municiberg and Walt Disney Presents, new banners have been installed announcing the Disney + Big Shot series and the upcoming Luca movie.

Likewise, new billboards with more Disney + content can be found in Animation Courtyard. These present High School Music: The Musical: The Series, and Cruella, the next movie that gets a lot of promotion in the parks (more on that later).

Like Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, Star Wars: Launch Bay is no longer a relaxation station. Launch Bay, however, has been transformed into something of an exhibition.

Part of that promotion for Cruella that we mentioned earlier comes in the form of new merchandise. In addition to the new items from the start of the week, a faux leather jacket ($ 109.99) and skirt ($ 49.99) have been added to the collection.

A dress and button down shirt with similar styles are also available. The dress costs $ 59.99 while the shirt is $ 44.99. All new items are available at the Majestic on Sunset Boulevard.

Keystone Clothiers joined in the new merchandise, adding an Indiana Jones whip. In fact, they added a full display of Indiana Jones merchandise, although the other items were already available before today.

We took a lunch break and visited Hollywood & Vine for the Springtime Dime, one of the restaurant’s many seasonal dining offerings. There are a few newer items available on the menu, and we have a review of the whole experience.

After lunch, we surprised characters passing by as part of the Disney Junior Stars procession.

Soon after, the Pixar motorcade would pull through. If character parades are high on your list, Hollywood Boulevard and Echo Lake are the places to go.

Finally, our Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance boarding party was called in, and we saw the recent removal of plexiglass and physical distance markers from pre-shows.

The hangar bay and the line-up for the final pre-show are still distant, but a temporary halt to the ride has guests crowded together and even lined up in off-stage areas to keep them at bay. No particular reasoning to reduce distancing in some areas and not in others has been put forward.

The pull experiment itself had a few issues, with the Probe Droid not moving or illuminating, and later two of the three cannons would be stationary.

In one of the final scenes, the animatronic Kylo Ren would remain covered and a “ B-mode ” video would play instead of the figure and accompanying audio. Overall, the attraction was having more issues than usual, but it’s unclear if these relate to its one-day closure on Thursday.

That's all from Disney Hollywood Studios for today!

