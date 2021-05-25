Preparations underway for Cajun Heartland State Fair





Eleven days of live music, food and family fun are in the near future for Acadiana. After taking a year off due to COVID, the Cajun Heartland State Fair returns from May 27 to June 6, 2021 at the Cajundome. “We’re back in the saddle, we’re running at full speed and it’s so nice to be back on stage to meet people and have fun!” says Tommy Breen, an artist at this year’s event. Breen and his performing troupe have been waiting for this day for over a year. The group consists of a Sword Eater, a Fire Eater, a Strong Woman, and more. They’re in town in Florida, setting up one of this year’s free fair attractions. “It’s a lot of work to get ready. We have to park on site, make sure it’s nice and square. We have to set up the big banner line where you see all the photos of the sword swallowers and the spitters. We want to give it that old-fashioned feel even though it’s a modern show for today’s audience, ”says Breen. “There are a lot of pieces that need to come together to produce a great fair,” says Casey White, Cajundome Marketing Director. The fair has several new attractions that organizers are excited to debut and COVID-19 policies have been updated to follow new CDC guidelines. “We don’t require masks to be worn because it’s an outdoor event, but we strongly encourage it if you haven’t been vaccinated yet,” White says. Half-price ticket sheets can be purchased until May 26 for $ 12.50 / sheet at the CAJUNDOME box office, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Route sheets will also be available on site during the fair at the regular price of $ 25 and include 20 route tickets per sheet. The Family Pack of 50 tickets will also be on sale at farigrounds for $ 50 / sheet. Ride bracelets will be available nightly and will be valid on the day of purchase from opening to closing. Bracelets can be purchased at the fairgrounds for $ 25 each, excluding opening night where they cost only $ 20 each. Customers can purchase a Memorial Day Ride bracelet for only $ 20 each at the CAJUNDOME box office, until Sunday, May 30. Mega Passes are also available for $ 85 through May 26, which includes four bracelet vouchers and entry for 4 that you can redeem on any day you choose to help your family ride for less. Guests can also join CAJUNDOME Insiders at cajundome.com for exclusive offers and discounts. Lagniappe Lane will include free on-site entertainment returning from the great World of Wonders show with 10 unusual numbers of side shows and Texas Tommy’s Wild West Review. New this year, Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventures will include free entry to the Dinosaur Mobile Museum, daily baby dinosaur shows and T-Rex encounters. Breaux Bridge’s Crazy Bout Crawfish Restaurant will sell boiled crayfish daily in the Crawfish Village area along with other local food and merchandise vendors. New to Crawfish Village is the outdoor music scene with live local entertainment every night.







