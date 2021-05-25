Tusshar Kapoor says he forcefully made a few movies early on: I used to feel bad for saying no | Entertainment News





Tusshar Kapoor, who debuted with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001, completed two decades in Bollywood. While reflecting on his career in a new interview, he admitted to making a few films with force at the start. Following Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Tusshar has appeared in a number of box office duds including Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Yeh Dil and Gayab. He then found success with films such as Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Golmaal and Shootout at Lokhandwala. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tusshar said he learned all about movies on the job. I have no regrets. Maybe I shouldn’t have made a few movies at the start. At the beginning, I had made a few films with force. I should have realized that there is nothing wrong with saying no to a movie. I used to feel bad for saying no. I should have put my foot down somehow at first. These are the only regrets. Tusshar also regretted not marketing himself better. Maybe I should have done more promotion early in my career. I was not very good at marketing. I used to avoid the media at first, which I shouldn’t have done. There were many opportunities back then. I used to say no to everything. I used to say no, I don’t want to appear in front of the media. But little by little, I started to appear for movie promotions. So I probably should have done more PR early in my career, he said. Also Read: Huma Qureshi Says Celebrities Did Not Respond When Asked To Support Her Fundraiser, But Quietly Donated Tusshar’s last Bollywood release was Golmaal Again in 2017, although he did make a special appearance in Simmba’s song Aankh Marey the following year. In 2019, he made his digital debut with the series ALTBalaji Booo Sabki Phategi, in which he starred alongside Mallika Sherawat. Last year he ventured into production with Akshay Kumar-star Laxmii. there: 10



Related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos