Today in history 5/25/21 | national

Today is Tuesday, May 25, the 145th day of 2021. There are 220 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
May 25, 2020 George Floyd, a black man, died when a white Minneapolis policeman pressed his knee to Floyds neck for about 9 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe; Floyds’ death, captured on video by a spectator, is said to lead to protests around the world, some of which have turned violent, and a reexamination of racism and the police in the United States.
In 1787, the Constitutional Convention began at the Pennsylvania State House (Independence Hall) in Philadelphia after a sufficient number of delegates came forward for a quorum.
In 1935, Baby Ruth hit his last three career homers 712, 713 and 714 for the Boston Braves in a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. (The Pirates won, 11-7.)
In 1946, Transjordan (now Jordan) became a kingdom by proclaiming its new monarch, Abdullah I.
In 1959, the United States Supreme Court, in State Athletic Commission v. Dorsey, struck down a Louisiana law banning interracial boxing matches. (The case was brought by Joseph Dorsey Jr., a black professional boxer.)
In 1961, the president John F. Kennedy told Congress: I believe this nation should commit to achieving the goal, before the end of this decade, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to earth.
In 1965, Muhammad Ali stunned Sonny liston in the first round of their rematch for the world heavyweight title in Lewiston, Maine. (Alis’ victory sparked controversy over whether he was really connected when he sent Liston crashing to the canvas with a right to the head, or whether it was a punch ghost, implying that the fight had been fixed.)
In 1977, the first Star Wars movie (later renamed Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope) was released by 20th Century Fox.
In 1992, Jay leno made his debut as the host of NBCs Tonight Show, succeeding Johnny Carson.
In 2008, NASA Phoenix Mars Lander arrived on the Red Planet to start looking for traces of water; the spacecraft confirmed the presence of water ice at its landing site.
Salt Lake City judge convicted street preacher Brian David Mitchell to life imprisonment for kidnapping and rape Elizabeth Smart, who was 14 at the time of his kidnapping in 2002.
A judge in Tucson, Arizona, ruled that Jared Lee Loughner, the man accused of injuring the US representative. Gabrielle Giffords and by killing six in a raging shootout, was mentally unable to stand trial.
President Barack obama concluded his historic visit to Vietnam before heading to Japan, site of a two-day summit of wealthy nations.
President Donald trump threatened to withdraw the North Carolina Republican National Convention if the Democratic state governor did not agree to allow a full capacity rally. (Charlotte hosted a small portion of the events; prime-time speeches were given from Washington and elsewhere to largely virtual audiences.)
Trump made Memorial Day tours to Arlington National Cemetery and Baltimores Fort McHenry; Democrat Joe biden chose Memorial Day to make its first public appearance in two months; he laid a wreath in a park near his home in Delaware. Americans observed Memorial Day with small processions and online tributes that also remembered those lost to the coronavirus.
A white woman, Amy Cooper, called 911 to claim that she was threatened by an African American man, Christian Cooper, who had confronted her about walking her dog off leash in New York’s Central Park. (After a video of the confrontation was circulated widely, Amy Cooper lost her job at investment firm Franklin Templeton and was charged with filing a false police report; the charge was dismissed after completed a counseling program.)
Actor Ann robinson is 92.
Country singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall is 85.
Actor Sir Ian mckellen is 82.
Country singer Jessi colter is 78.
Actor-singer Leslie Uggams is 78.
Director and Muppeteer Frank Oz is 77.
Actor Karen valentine is 74.
Actor Jacki weaver is 74.
Rock singer Klaus Meine (The Scorpions) is 73 years old.
Actor Patti Drbanville is 70.
Playwright Eve Ensler is 68.
Musician Cindy Cashdollar is 66.
Actor Connie sellecca is 66.
Rock singer-musician Paul weller is 63.
Actor-comedian Mike Myers is 58.
Actors Lindsay and Sidney greenbush (TV: Little House on the Prairie) are 51 years old.
Actor Octavia spencer is 51.
Rapper Daz dillinger is 48.
Actor Cillian murphy is 45.
Actor Ethan Suplee is 45.
Actor-singer Lauren Frost is 36.
Musician Guy Lawrence (Disclosure) is 30.
Olympic gold medal gymnast Aly raisman is 27.