The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge pay royal visit to Lanarkshire





The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Coatbridge on Monday as part of their week-long Scottish tour. There they met with representatives of the homeless charity, Turning Point Scotland, at their base in the town. The couple visited the Fountain Business Center service base to learn more about the support they provide as part of their Turnaround initiative.



The Lanarkshire Live app is available for download now. Get all the news for your area as well as features, entertainment, sports and the latest news on Lanarkshires recovery from the coronavirus pandemic right at your fingertips, 24/7. The free download contains the latest breaking news and exclusive stories, and lets you customize your page according to the sections that matter most to you. Head to the App Store and never miss a beat in Lanarkshire – ios – Android Prince William and Catherine spoke to service users who benefit from individually targeted programs to tackle delinquent behavior and problematic alcohol and other drug use, working to break cycles of crime and substance abuse . During their visit, the Duke and Duchess also participated in a video call with the staff and service users of the Turning Points Overdose Response Team in Glasgow, learning how they provide assistance in real time in a crisis to people who have suffered a near-fatal overdose. It connects people to vital services as part of its work to reduce drug-related deaths; with the response service, set up in December 2020, which should now be rolled out in other regions. Turning Point helps people facing complex and difficult situations, including homelessness, mental illness and addiction, and seeks to create pathways for the people it supports to become active citizens in their communities. Known in Scotland as the Earl and Countess of Strathearn, the Royal Family’s Engagement Week also includes visits to Fife and the Orkneys. * Don’t miss the latest Lanarkshire titles. Subscribe to our newsletters here. And did you know Lanarkshire Live had its own application? Download yours for free here.







