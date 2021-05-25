Mike Tyson recalled on ABC | Culture & Leisure

End of TV seasons! Almost. Oddly enough, this can be the most interesting time of year on network television. Freed from the leaderboard game for a while, networks can actually broadcast something risky, challenging, interesting, and even clever.
On ABC, the window opens enough to air Mike Tyson: The Knockout (7 p.m.), a two-part documentary reassessing an overexposed celebrity. This window does not stay open for long. The $ 100,000 pyramid returns tomorrow night.
People can’t get enough of celebrity double take and reputational redemption. Since the FX / Hulu New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears, people who never thought to think of the pop star once again have a whole new take on the young singer, her mistreatment by the press, and the bizarre legal limbo that swallowed up his life.
The Knockout isn’t just a reminder of Tysons’ sudden and galvanizing rise as a young heavyweight champion, it tries to understand his enduring appeal. Clearly inspired by mini-series and documentaries about OJ Simpson, this effort attempts to portray Tyson as the Juice inside out. While Simpson was revered and even loved in his youth and sentenced after his trial (s), Tyson was greatly feared in his youth, faced a trial and rape conviction, bit Evander Holyfields ear , but emerged as an object of affection in his middle age.
In his attempts to probe the character of Tysons, Knockout recalls and reexamines many of the myths surrounding Iron Mike. We revisit his horrible upbringing. Raised by an alcoholic single mother, he falls with an element of the streets and is sent to juvenile detention, where he is discovered by an ex-boxer who introduces him to legendary trainer Cus DAmato. Many of the urban tropes and legends in its history seem to date back to the time of John L. Sullivan. A shy, troubled child, ridiculed for his dirty clothes and poor hygiene, Tyson took refuge in his rooftop co-op where he raised carrier pigeons, as did Marlon Brandos, the stranded palooka character in On the Waterfront.
Rich in vintage footage of Tyson, DAmato and his entourage and celebrities from Don King to Donald Trump, Knockout also includes Tyson’s first interviews. Despite his downcast eyes and emotional reticence, the young fighter shows tenacity and curiosity, not to mention discipline and passion. Where do these traits come from? For all of its documentation, Knockout proves that the character’s origins can be elusive.
