7 times Bollywood celebrity proved her love for traditional clothing by donning lehengas





Home

Pictures

Alia bhatt

Alia Bhatt: 7 times Bollywood celebrity proved her love for traditional clothes by donning lehengas

Alia Bhatt has often been seen making style statements in traditional outfits. Read ahead to take a look. Written by



Pooja dhar





3939 readings

Bombay

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:54 PM 1 / 8 Stunning photos of Alia Bhatt in Lehengas Alia Bhatt is one of the best actors in Bollywood. Despite being the daughter of popular Bollywood celebrities, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt has forged her own path in the film industry with her hard work and dedication. The actor has been repeatedly praised and recognized for his on-screen performances in films like Highway, Raazi and Gully Boy. Fans and followers of Alia Bhatts are eagerly awaiting the upcoming Gangubai Kathiawadi Actor Project which is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is set to be tentatively released in 2021. People are also excited to see the awaited actor in Ayan Mukerjis on fantasy drama, Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and Amitabh Bachchan. The film’s release date has yet to be decided. As well as making headlines for her on-screen work, Alia Bhatt is often seen making style statements. Here are photos of Alia Bhatt wearing lehengas and giving major fashion goals. Photo credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram

2 / 8 Blue and white lehenga Alia Bhatt gets slammed wearing a white lehenga with shimmering blue embroidery all over the outfit. Photo credit: Viral Bhayani

3 / 8 Pale pink lehenga Alia posed for the camera wearing a blush pink lehenga with a colorful doodle print on it. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

4 / 8 Shimmering Lehenga The actor gets banged in a shimmering silver lehenga. Photo credit: Alia Bhatt Instagram

5 / 8 Pink lehenga Alia Bhatt has her hair done with a lehenga with different shades of pink. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

6 / 8 Black lehenga The star gets slammed donning a black lehenga with a shimmering dupatta and floral embroidery at the bottom of the outfit. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

7 / 8 Lehenga floral Stunned Alia in a light pink colored floral lehenga. Photo credit: Pinkvilla

8 / 8 Yellow lehenga Alia Bhatt is clicked wearing a yellow lehenga with a mesh dupatta and shimmering yellow embroidery on the outfit. Photo credit: Viral Bhayani







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos