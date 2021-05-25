Mark York, who played Billy Merchant in The Office, dies at 55





Mark York, the actor best known for playing Billy Merchant in The Office, has passed away. He was 55 years old. Following a brief and unexpected illness, York died early in the morning on May 19 at Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio. The Montgomery County Coroners' Office has confirmed his death, although the exact cause of death has not been revealed. York, who had been a paraplegic since 1988, did not allow his disability to prevent him from having an outgoing, uplifting and positive attitude and personality. He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn't do, the cast said. He had known many travel opportunities and many dreams for the future. York grew up in Ohio and graduated from Arcanum High School. After graduating with three majors from Anderson University, he was encouraged to move to California in order to pursue an acting career. Passionate about television and cinema, the actor has reprized a series of television roles in shows such as CSI: NY and 8 Simple Rules. He also played an uncredited role in Steven Spielberg's artificial intelligence. The actors' first appearance as Billy Merchant in The Office was during its second season when Michael Scott (Steve Carrell) brings him to the office for a disability awareness meeting. Billy was the property manager of Scranton Business Park until Dwight (Rainn Wilson) bought him at the end of season six. York is survived by her mother, Becky; father, Glenn; three brothers, Brian, Jeff and David; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

