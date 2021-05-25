Resorts World Las Vegas Announces Opening Details; casinos increase the capacity of gambling halls – Daily News

Las Vegas hasn’t quite returned to its pre-pandemic level of activity, but in recent months there have been signs of life and many visible changes in the city’s casino landscape.

Resorts are reporting more of their popular shows and announcing new entertainment options, casinos have continued to increase capacity limits in gambling halls, and long-closed facilities reopen as coronavirus vaccinations increase.

Upcoming attractions

Resorts World Las Vegas has refined an opening date and announced some of its planned musical acts.

The $ 4.3 billion North Strip Resort casino property will officially open on June 24, 2021, it announced last month. More recently, the station announced that Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan would be the “founding headliners” of the complex’s 5,000-seat theater.

Each of the artists will perform small residencies spanning multiple dates at Resorts World. Dion’s residence opens November 5, Underwood opens December 1, Perry opens December 29, and Bryan opens February 11. Since the announcement of the first list of shows, other dates have been added for each of the artists.

Resorts World will have 3,500 rooms from three different Hilton brands: Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Conrad Hotels & Resorts, in addition to 117,000 square feet of gaming, including slots, table games, a dedicated poker room and high limit areas.

More returning shows

Las Vegas resorts have slowly started bringing back shows and more are on their way.

Cirque Du Soleil will be doing shows again soon. The entertainment company has announced that it will be bringing “Mystre” back to Treasure Island on June 28 and bringing O back to the Bellagio on July 1. Blue Man Group, which also belongs to the Circus, will return to Luxor on June 24.

A taste of “Uptown Funk” arrives in Las Vegas as Bruno Mars does a six-night residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM in July.

Gwen Stefani is also planning her return to Las Vegas. Stefani announced Monday, May 24, that she will be bringing back her Just A Girl residence from October 22 to November 22. 6.

No more people allowed on the casino floor

Many resorts in Las Vegas have announced that they have returned to full capacity of their gaming rooms after receiving approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

On May 10, Wynn, Encore and The Strat Hotel, Casino & SkyPod announced that they would be returning to 100% of their casino capacity.

On May 12, MGM, Caesar’s Entertainment and Station Casinos announced that they would also be returning to 1,005 capacities on their gaming floors.

These casino properties were able to expand the capacity of their gambling halls after strong pressure to vaccinate their employees, which included the awarding of rewards such as electronic gift certificates as an incentive, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The rise of casinos followed a notice published in early April by the Nevada Gaming Control Board that the board would only consider increasing the capacity of the playroom in cases “where licensees have taken measurable and material steps to vaccinate and therefore protect their workforce, visitors and the community ”.

The capacity increase only applies to play floors in these properties. In other areas of the stations, capacity limits of 80% and social distancing requirements of 3 feet remain in place. These came into force on May 1 according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

More buffets are coming back

Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace reopened on Thursday, May 20 and on the same day it reopened, MGM Grand announced it would be bringing back its buffet as well.

Multi-million dollar upgrades were made to Bacchanal’s lobby, dining room, seafood, sculpture, and American and Latin kitchens. Thirty new items have been added to the menu.

A person who answered the phone at Caesars Palace on Friday, May 21, said Bacchanal Buffet was self-serve. However, safety precautions are in place. Cleaning and disinfection will be more frequent; employees must pass a health examination; and team members and guests must wear masks, according to a press release.

the Large MGM Buffet will reopen on Wednesday, May 26, according to a press release. The buffet will be self-service.

The release lists health and safety procedures that include advanced cleaning, multiple hand sanitizer stations, and increased signage telling customers they should use a new dish or glass at every buffet.