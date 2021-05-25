Watch the exclusive TODAY ‘Friends’ reunion teaser





The Friends crew is no longer on break. The highly anticipated cast reunion will be available in just two days, and TODAY has an exclusive look at what fans can expect when six-star comedies Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer sit down to discuss the legendary series. In one scene, Perry recalls a moment when LeBlanc tripped while filming in the cafe. You came running in. He looked at his mark and tripped. I was like, someone is being laughed at, I can’t handle this. I need a laugh too, he said as Perry pretended to fall onto the couch at Central Perk. The special will be mostly unscripted, although it will feature the cast of the playout from the episode where the friends learn that Chandler and Monica saw each other, as well as the stars enjoying a few anecdotes about the friends. Aniston also explains how some people doubted Friends was a success. I remember I went to see the producer of the show I was on, and he said, This show won’t make you a star, she recalls in a teaser. Friends was indeed a hit right out of the door after its premiere in 1994 and landed an appearance on TODAY. “It’s pretty amazing,” LeBlanc told Katie Couric of the success of the shows at the time. “I think it was all really taken aback. The sitcom ran for 236 episodes over 10 seasons and remains entrenched in pop culture, in part thanks to reruns readily available to fans. When Friends finished in 2004, the cast said TODAY that saying goodbye was not going to be easy. We hate to talk about it. We hate to think about it, Perry said at the time. It’s so incredibly surreal. And, yes, it will be difficult, added Aniston. It’s been 10 years. That’s a longer time than what you’ve spent, you know, in high school, in college, those relationships combined, Schwimmer said. The Reunion of Friends will be posted Thursday on HBO Max, so be sure to grab your oversized Central Perk coffee mug, swivel your couch into a comfortable position, and enjoy the stars who remember their historic show. In addition to the cast, the special will feature a host of special guests: David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Related:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos