Samantha Akkineni reveals she was ‘scared’ to enter Bollywood industry, here’s why





Samantha Akkineni, who has been a prolific celebrity in South Indian cinema for over a decade now, has yet to seize the chance to work in Bollywood films. However, the 34-year-old actor will make his Hindi web debut with the show's second season. Family man which releases June 4 on Amazon Prime Video. In a recent interview, Samantha Akkineni revealed she was afraid to enter Bollywood, here's why- Samantha Akkineni was afraid to enter Bollywood In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Akkineni opened up about signing films to Bollywood. When asked why she took so long to enroll in a Hindi project, she replied that she was scared. She expressed that she was scared because the talent in Bollywood was so amazing. She was asked who would be the Bollywood celebrity she would like to partner with on screen. Without hesitation, she immediately replied that she would like to partner with Rock star actor Ranbir Kapoor. When asked who could possibly play the lead actor of Family man though it was remade in the South, she responded to her stepfather Nagarjuna Akkineni. About Samantha Akkineni in Family man 2 The trailer for Family man 2 premiere on May 19, 2021. Manoj Bajpayee will try out the starring role of Srikant Tiwari, who tries to save his marriage by approaching a relationship counselor. Samantha will play the role of the main antagonist Raji in the series. Srikant, who is also a spy, will attempt to save the country from an impending attack planned by Raji. The show will also feature Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwantry in key roles. A look at the films of Samntha Akkineni Samantha Akkineni made her Telugu cinema debut with the critically acclaimed film Ye Maaya Slave in 2010, which earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress and a Nandhi Award. In 2011 she starred inDookuduopposite Mahesh Babu and the film became one of the most successful Telugu films of all time. Some of his famous films include Eega, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Mersal, 24, Super Delux, Oh! Baby, Neethaane En Poonvasantham, Theri, Rangasthalam, and much more. In terms of work, she will be seen in the romantic Tamil film Kaathau Vaakula Render Kadhal starring Nayantara and Vijay Sethipati in the lead roles.







