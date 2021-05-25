Jesse Plemons joins Elizabeth Olsen in HBO series Max Love & Death





Breaking Bad’s Jesse Plemons has officially signed up to star alongside WandaVision’s Elizabeth Olsen in HBO’s real-life drama Max Love and Death.

Jesse Plemons signed to star alongside Elizabeth Olsen in HBO Max’s Love and death series. The real-life drama was inspired by the book by Jim Atkinson and Joe Bob BriggsProof of love: a true story of passion and death in the suburbs, as well as a collection of Texas Monthly. Love and death gathered acclaimed Big little lies Contributors David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman and Per Saari. Lesli Linka Glatter will produce alongside them and direct the episodes. Kelley will also write the installments. It was previously confirmed that Olsen would follow his acclaimed WandaVision turn around as Candy Montgomery, a true ax murderer. According to Variety, Plemons will play Allan Gore, the husband of Montgomery’s victim and with whom she was having an affair. Plemons is best known for the role of Todd Alquist in breaking Bad and the The path spin-off of the film. In recent years, the actor has also played roles in Netflix. I think of the end of things and Oscar nominees Judas and the Black Messiah. Related: HBO Max: Every Movie & TV Show Coming In May 2021 The Official Journal of the Series reads: The show follows two couples going to church, enjoying family life in a small town in Texas (or at least until someone picks up an ax ). The series is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who murdered her church friend, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1980. HBO Max’s Love and death has yet to receive an official release date or announce an additional casting. More: Every New Movie And TV Show Coming To HBO Max In 2021 Source: Variety Black Lightning’s future explained: season 5 and spinoff possibilities

