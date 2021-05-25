Former WWE WCW Star Marcus ‘Buff’ Bagwell Arrested on 10+ Charges | Launderer report





Photo credit: WWE.com Former pro wrestling star Marcus “Buff” Bagwell was arrested Saturday in Cobb County, Ga. On multiple counts. According to WrestlingInc.com’s Marc Middleton, Cobb County Jail records show Bagwell was arrested and charged with the misdemeanor of driving under the influence of drugs, the misdemeanor of open container violation, four misdemeanors of hit and run, excess of speed, offense of not giving in when entering the intersection, offense giving a false name or address or date of birth to the police officer, three counts of having followed too closely , offense of reckless driving, offense of driving in a gore or middle or emergency lane, duty of offense after hitting a fixed object, offense of driving on the wrong side of the roadway and offense of license to transport and display on request. Bagwell, who is best known for his stint in WCW as Buff Bagwell and a brief stint in WWE, was released from jail at 9:15 p.m. ET on Saturday after being booked at 2:05 p.m. ET the same day. Bagwell, 51, was involved in a car accident in August in Cobb County, which resulted in him being treated in hospital for serious injuries. As part of the initial report into the crash, it was noted that investigators believed Bagwell was impaired by prescription drugs. Bagwell made his professional wrestling debut in 1990 and signed with WCW the following year, remaining with the company until she closed her store in 2001 after WWE bought her. While Bagwell started out as a babyface in WCW, including teaming up with Scotty Riggs as half of the American Males, his greatest success came as a heel and a member of the New World Order (nWo). Bagwell joined the nWo in its early days in 1996, being part of the team until 1999, and ended his tenure with WCW on a team with Lex Luger called Totally Buffed. All told, Bagwell was a five-time tag team champion in his long run in WCW, winning titles with Riggs, 2 Cold Scorpio, The Patriot and Shane Douglas. Bagwell tried to translate this success into WWE, but it only lasted one match, facing Booker T for the WCW Championship on the July 2, 2001 episode of Raw before being released. He worked with various independent companies after leaving WWE and made a few appearances for TNA from 2002 to 2003 and again in 2006. Bagwell has been largely out of the wrestling world for several years, and he lives in Woodstock, GA near his hometown of Marietta, GA.







