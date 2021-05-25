Seal claims he doesn’t have teamwork with ex-wife Heidi Klum







Seal and Heidi separated in 2012 (Photo: Vince Bucci / Getty Images) Seal has cast a shadow over his ex-wife Heidi Klum, suggesting that there is no teamwork in their co-parenting. The couple started dating in 2004 and married the following year, welcoming three children together Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11; Seal also adopted Heidis’ daughter Leni, 17, with whom she was pregnant following a relationship with Flavio Briatore when she started dating Seal. During their wedding, they renewed their vows after a party for family and friends every year, and attended famous Halloween parties in Heidis in matching costumes. However, in 2012, they confirmed that they had separated and their divorce was finalized two years later. Speaking of co-parenting with his ex, Seal admitted that it can be difficult. The 58-year-old recounted Us weekly: It requires teamwork. If you’re a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and it’s not a real challenge at all. But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, anything can fall apart. Heidi and Seal share four children (Photo: Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images) When asked if he had that with Heidi, 47, singer Killer replied: No, I’ve never had that teamwork. [with Klum]. We have never had teamwork. Seal, real name Henry Samuel also admitted that he would not have chosen a modeling career for their daughter Leni, who followed in her mother’s footsteps, saying it rarely ends in happiness. Last year, the exes clashed over Heidis’ plans to take their children to Germany for a lockdown. The German model has requested an emergency hearing because her ex-husband had not approved of their children traveling to Europe with her to film Germanys Next Top Model, citing fears of coronavirus. In her statement, Heidi claimed that although they share custody, her ex’s time with our children is sporadic at best and that they spend the majority of their time with her. More: Heidi Klum

Eventually, they came to an agreement, with Heidi being allowed to take their four children to Germany and Seal having the right to spend more time with the children upon their return. Seal is currently in a relationship he keeps private, while Heidi married musician Tom Kaulitz, 31, in 2019. This is the third marriage of Heidis, married to stylist Ric Pipino between 1997 and 2002. Metro.co.uk has contacted the Klums rep for comment. MORE: Chris Hemsworth brutally mocks his brother Luke for skipping leg day

