Chris Hemsworth brutally mocks his brother Luke for ‘skipping leg day’

Luke Hemsworth (R) torn up in his brother Chris (Photo: Getty Images for Disney) Chris Hemsworth has proven that even the God of Thunder is not immune to some ruthless teasing from his brethren. Actor Thor fell victim to harsh brotherly love, with fans weighing in on the star workout routine. Innocently sharing a sweet snap of himself holding hands with his son Tristans, Chris could be seen flexing his huge muscles as he looked at the camera. The father of three joked in the caption: Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the old question. What do you wanna be when you’re a big daddy I wanna be Superman Lucky I have two more kids. However, his brother Lukes’ attention was drawn elsewhere as the 40-year-old ripped through Chris’s gym regimen and relatively thin legs. Boyfriend?! Have you skipped leg days yet ?! commented actor Neighbors, before targeting Chris Luke Zocchi’s personal trainer. Are these @ zocobodypros pins? he joked. Fans followed Lukes’ lead, with a joke: Thor skips leg day? and another joke: Probably because Superman doesn’t skip leg day. Oh Chris. Safe to say, the 37-year-old did not honor his older brothers’ comment with a response. Luke didn’t hold back (Photo: Instagram) Despite Leg Day-Gate, it’s no secret that Chris’ workout regimen is intense, coach Luke admitting Metro.co.uk: He’s very competitive and that’s how I push him to do it, so the secret to Chris training is healthy competition. I’m going to do my pull-ups, my pull-ups and the next minute Chris is behind me doing more than me, Luke joked. Meanwhile, Chris stunt double Bobby Holland Hanton has previously confessed that he struggles to match the actors’ physique. It’s a job in itself to be fair, said Bobby Metro.co.uk. He’s literally a man who looks like he’s been carved out of ice, it’s crazy. He’s in the best shape of anyone I have ever seen in my life. More: Chris Hemsworth

It is therefore very difficult to try and even to get closer to your physique. [Ill be] train twice a day and eat eight meals a day. No word on whether he skips leg day out of solidarity. Follow Metro on our social networks, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Share your opinions in the comments below. MORE: Chris Hemsworth poses with Taika Waititi as he jokes they cut the budget for Thor: Love and Thunder

