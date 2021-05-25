Today’s list of famous birthdays for May 25, 2021 includes celebrities Ian McKellen and Mike Myers





Top celebrity birthdays May 25, 2021 Birthday wishes go out to Ian McKellen, Mike Myers and all the other celebrities with birthdays today. Check out our slideshow below to see photos of famous people turning a year old on May 25, and learn an interesting fact about each one. Actors Sir Ian Mckellen and Sir Patrick Stewart, right, pose for photographers as they arrive at the ‘Star Trek: Picard’ premiere in London on Wednesday January 15, 2020 (Photo by Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP )Joel C Ryan / Invision / AP Actor Sir Ian McKellen turns 82 Fun fact: appeared in the film adaptation of Cats as Gus Frank Oz takes a selfie with a fan as he arrives at the world premiere of “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” on Monday, December 16, 2019 in Los Angeles (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP Director Frank Oz turns 77 Fun fact: the first feature film he directed was The Dark Crystal Mike Myers, left, and Kelly Tisdale arrive at the Oscars on Sunday February 24, 2019 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actor Mike Myers turns 58 Fun fact: rumored to be returning to Austin Powers 4 Discover other celebrities who you might not know are Canadian Anne Heche attends the “The Best of Enemies” premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Andy Kropa / Invision / AP)Andy Kropa / Invision / AP Actress Anne Heche turns 52 Fun fact: appeared on the Another World soap opera early in her career Jamie Kennedy attends the “Heartbeat” panel at the NBCUniversal Winter TCA on Wednesday January 13, 2016, Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP)Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP Actor Jamie Kennedy turns 51 Fun fact: played an uncredited role in Harold and Kumar go to the White Castle FILE – Octavia Spencer arrives at the Oscars on February 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. Spencer turns 51 on May 25. (Photo by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP, on file)Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Actress Octavia Spencer turns 51 Fun fact: nominated for a Primetime Emmy in 2020 Cillian Murphy attends the BUILD Lecture Series to discuss the “Peaky Blinders” TV Show at BUILD Studio in New York City on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes / Invision / AP)Charles Sykes / Invision / AP Actor Cillian Murphy turns 45 Fun fact: appeared as the scarecrow in the Christian Bale Batman movies WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Aly Raisman attends Neuro Brands Presenting Sponsor at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli / Getty Images for Neuro Brands)Getty Images for Neuro Brands Olympian Aly Raisman turns 27 Fun fact: Finished 4th in Dancing with the Stars Season 16 More celebrities with birthdays today Actor Ann Robinson (War of the Worlds) is 92 years old. Country singer Tom T. Hall is 85 years old. Country singer Jessi Colter is 78 years old. Actor and singer Leslie Uggams is 78 years old. Actor Karen Valentine is 74 years old. Actor Jacki Weaver (Silver Linings Playbook) Singer Klaus Meine of Scorpions is 74 years old. Actor Patti DArbanville (New York Undercover) is 70 years old. Actor Connie Sellecca is 66 years old. The Jam singer-guitarist Paul Weller is 63 years old. Actor Joseph Reitman (The Perfect Storm) is 53 years old. Actors Sidney and Lindsay Greenbush (Little House on the Prairie) are 51 years old. Actor Justin Henry (Kramer vs. Kramer) is 50 years old. Tha Dogg Pound rapper Daz Dillinger is 48 years old. Actor Erinn Hayes (Kevin Can Wait) is 45 years old. Actor Ethan Suplee (My name is Earl) is 45 years old. Actor Lauren Frost (Even Stevens) is 36 years old. Disclosure musician Guy Lawrence is 30 years old. Other popular or historic birthdays on May 25 Ralph Waldo Emerson, philosopher WWE Wrestler Roman Reigns (36) with The Associated Press and HistoryOrb.com Past Celebrity Fun Facts (Associated Press) Fun facts about celebrities Gal gadot Emilia clarke Sophie turner Jason momoa Danielle Fishel and the cast of Boy Meets World Chris Hemsworth Amanda Seyfried Kat dennings Robert Downey Jr. Alyson hannigan Tiffani Amber Thiessen Miley Cyrus Emma Stone Seth MacFarlane Mark Hamill Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis David Hasselhoff Lindsay Lohan Natalie Portman George clooney Sarah Michelle Gellar Emma watson Alec baldwin Jenna fischer Kate mara Jennifer aniston Alan alda Betty white Dave matthews Danica McKellar Taylor Swift Britney spears Bill nye Scarlett johansson Rachel McAdams Demi Moore Julia robert Fun facts about movies and TV and more In memory: Celebrities who died in 2020 | 2019 | 2018 15 celebrities who appeared on Saved By the Bell 10 famous directors who shot episodes of The Office 15 fun facts about The Office The Royal Family: Who’s Next on the British Throne? 30 celebrities invited to The Office 88 Canadian-born celebrities Oscar host since 1989 25 fun facts about friends | 25 celebrities who appeared on Friends 25 actors you didn’t know were on Game of Thrones 25 actors you didn’t know appeared in Boy Meets World The MCU timeline: from Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame 20 fun facts about the Phantom Menace for its 20th anniversary 15 fun facts about Napoleon Dynamite to celebrate his 15th birthday 20 fun facts about actually love Relive your childhood with these 120 Hanna-Barbera cartoons Fun facts about the Big Lebowski and 20 more movies that turn 20 in 2018 Fun facts about I know what you did last summer for her 20th birthday Celebrate Dirty Dancing Turning 30 With These Fun Facts 20 fun facts about Scream for its 20th anniversary Romeo + Juliet turns 20: where are they now Want to see more celebrity birthdays as well as other fun stuff? 