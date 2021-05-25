Primavera Sound 2022 lineup: Pavement, Massive Attack, Lorde, the Strokes, Plus





Primavera Sound has announced the lineup for its 2022 festival in Barcelona, ​​which will span two weekends with different artists each playing. The first weekend (June 2-4), headliners include Pavement, the Strokes, Massive Attack, Tame Impala, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Gorillaz and Tyler, the creator. The following weekend, Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Interpol and Yeah Yeah Yeahs play, with Massive Attack, Tyler, the Strokes, Tame Impala and Gorillaz among the returnees playing both weekends. Find the list on the festival posters below; other artists will be announced in the coming months. Others play the first weekend: Bikini Kill, Kacey Musgraves, Earl Sweatshirt, the National, Beck, Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Jorja Smith, Beach House, Caribou, Shellac, Jamie xx, 100 gecs, Dinosaur Jr., Kim Gordon, Sharon Van Etten, King Krule, Yo La Tengo, Rina Sawayama, Big Freedia, Brockhampton, Fontaines DC, Weyes Blood, Helado Negro, slowthai, Disclosure, Ben UFO and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Several artists will also perform indoor shows in Barcelona throughout the week. During the second installment, Charli XCX and King Gizzard are among those who play the second sets. You can also find Big Thief, Run the Jewels, MIA, Jay Electronica, Jessie Ware, Slowdive, Mogwai, Playboi Carti, Courtney Barnett, Brittany Howard, Dry Cleaning, Japanese Breakfast, Burna Boy, Clairo, Pa Salieu, India Jordan, Squid , Special Interest, Romy, Sky Ferriera, Weather Station, Arooj Aftab and Angel Bat Dawid. On Sunday June 12, the last weekend will end with a beach brunch, with live music as well. Most of the performances will take place at Parc del Frum in Barcelona. The programming is again gender balanced, according to a press release. The festival was last held in 2019, with headliners from Solange, Tame Impala, Erykah Badu, and more. The 2020 edition of the festival has been postponed and ultimately canceled following the COVID-19 epidemic. Primavera Sound has attempted to return for 2021, but has again been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos