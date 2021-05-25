Pop and R&B Sensation Darrell Kelley calls on Hollywood listeners to do more for social justice than their support | New

ANGELS, May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Over the past few years, we have seen a dramatic increase in activism and support for social justice causes among millions of Americans. Hollywood in particular, has become one of the strongest supporters of equality. Rising pop and R&B star Darrell kelley feels that the efforts of the entertainment industry are not enough and he is on a mission to change that.

Darrell kelley is one of the most fashionable musicians of Atlanta right now and has over 21.5 million streams worldwide on Spotify and Soundcloud. During the last Golden Globes, it was reported that Darrell rubbed shoulders with many producers, stars and A-list agents at some of the more exclusive parties.

Part of the reason why Hollywood has been so excited to work with Darrell over the past year and the reason his fans are so obsessed with his music is because of the uniqueness of his brand. Darrell fans have become obsessed with his writing and how he so boldly takes social justice into his music.

He has been releasing number one international singles since 2018 like “Police Brutality” and “I’m So High”. Some of her most popular hits are “Isn’t Justified” and “Georgia Finally Went Blue”, “Violence and Hate” and “Kamala”. Darrell also released two songs titled “Corona Virus” and “Vaccine” this year, both of which took off during the pandemic. Last week Darrell posted “Systemic Racism” in response to the murder of Daunte Wright and Darrell fans immediately fell in love with the passion of her performance placing her atop the global streaming charts. For Darrell, approaching these issues through his art is not easy and it is only the first step.

“It hurts to do those songs. Being black in America can seem like a losing battle. Every time you fight an unspeakable injustice, five more pop up in its place. Listen… it was amazing to see Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Jennfier Lopez, and many more of the biggest stars in the world defend Black Lives Matter, but I live in the real world and there is so much work to be done. Hollywood can’t change the world by posting a photo on Instagram, they must raise billions of dollars in an organized fashion to fight injustice in court and ultimately pass laws that will detain the cops, our elected officials and anyone who thinks it is. it’s okay to be a responsible racist. This is why my music is at the center of my causes and I use all my efforts to fight oppression, ”said Darrell when he asked for his comments.

According to our sources, Darrell is in talks with huge influencers to use his song on multiple platforms as part of a few global campaigns. Darrell uses his music to raise awareness and raise money to help those struggling against an unfair system and to start uncomfortable conversations that he thinks we need to have.

“There is no more time to avoid these problems. Minorities are beaten and killed in the streets. Women are still silenced. I want stars like Oprah to hear my music and feel obligated to bring senators together. and members of Congress to enact laws that will end systemic racism. I want the millions of people who listen to my songs around the world to remember that they are not alone and that when people Hollywood say they care about you, they mean it and support it. Darrell added.

Darrell plans to release more music and today released a brand new single that addresses the recent Andrew Brown case, 42-year-old black man shot in the back of the neck by local police Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The song is called “Isn’t Justified”.

For more information on Darrell's music and upcoming performances, visit www.darrellKelleyofficial.com.

