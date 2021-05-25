Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez: I’m ready for a fresh start after breaking up with Jennifer Lopez





Alex Rodriguez returns to the plate and tries to get away. The former New York Yankees slugger took to Instagram to talk about last month's breakup with actress / singer Jennifer Lopez. Speak New York Posts Page Six: I'm about to make a new start in my life, A-Rod, 45, wrote on his Instagram Story on Sunday. Everything that does not serve me is erased from my life. New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocked for me mentally, physically and spiritually. I remain patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming. Introducing the Yankees Insider:Get exclusive news, behind-the-scenes insight and the ability to text directly with the beat writers Rodriguez does his best to leave Lopez by focusing on his businesses. He and billionaire Marc Lore struck a deal this month to buy theMinnesota Timberwolves for $ 1.5 billion. And last week, Rodriguez hit social media to promote men's makeup forhims.com as part of his investment in Hims and Hers. Lopez, meanwhile, moves on when he reunites with his former fiance Ben Affleck. PEOPLE reports that new photos taken on Sunday show the singer, 51, and actor, 48, together in Miami. In one photo, Lopez has a big smile on her face as Affleck stands behind her. The last exit of the pairs comes shortly after they reconnect during itsrecent trip to Los Angeles, a source once told PEOPLE. Days after officially breaking up with Rodriguez last month, Lopez was spotted with Affleck, who she was engaged to from 2002 to 2004. Earlier this month, Bennifer was spotted on a trip to Montana. PEOPLE reports that, according to the source, (Lopez and Affleck) have kept in touch every day since their trip to Montana. … Jennifer is fine. She seems very happy and excited about her future.







