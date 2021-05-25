Entertainment
Ellen DeGeneres pays $ 14.3 million to buy historic Rancho San Leandro from Montecitos – The Hollywood Reporter
Now that the end of her long-running talk show is officially in sight, Ellen DeGeneres is apparently feeling a little nostalgic. Specifically, she would like to go back to the simpler days of 2017, when she had Rancho San Leandro, a beautiful Montecito hacienda right next to Oprah Winfrey constantly expanding, more than 70 acres Domaine “Promised Land”. And now that the Louisiana native and Portia de Rossi have severed their last residential connection to Los Angeles – their Tudor-style house in Beverly Hills sold in April for exactly $ 45 million to a still-unidentified buyer, a few ticks above the $ 42.5 million they paid for the place in 2019 – the couple refocus their energies on gobbling up more real estate in Montecito, including at least one property that they “ I’ve owned and sold before.
Astute real estate watchers will recall that in September 2017, DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi paid $ 7.2 million for Rancho San Leandro. They gave the place a quick makeover and knocked him down with huge profit less than a year later, in May 2018, in an $ 11 million transaction. The buyer was Tinder co-founder Sean Rad, who later married longtime partner Lizzie Grover in a low-key wedding ceremony on the property.
Rad first put the estate up for sale in the spring of 2019, asking for around $ 12.7 million, but without a taker, it was delisted in early 2020, shortly before the global COVID-19 pandemic caused the first wave of closures in the United States. Since then, Montecito real estate has skyrocketed to breathtaking heights; records reveal that Rad has now sold the place back to DeGeneres and de Rossi – and the couple paid a staggering $ 14.3 million, far more than Rad’s last price and almost exactly double what ‘they spent on the same property less than four years ago.
The history of Rancho San Leandro began around 1850, when California granted a large strip of land to the Dominguez family, who built the original house and developed the surrounding land into what became a series of lots of polo.
Today, located in a low-key gated community and approached by a long driveway lined with dozens of century-old olive trees, the approximately 6-acre estate comprises several buildings, the main one of which is a 3,100-foot one-story adobe hacienda square, built in the 1850s and carefully preserved for almost 180 years. The L-shaped structure partially encircles a cobbled courtyard and offers a single bedroom and bathroom.
The old house also sports a kitchen / diner and a surprisingly large large room with a separate living and dining area and not one but two identical fireplaces, one at each end of the room.
Across the courtyard from the one bedroom main house are three annex buildings connected by a covered veranda. Built circa 2004 and designed in a Monterey Colonial-meets-hacienda style, they each serve distinct purposes – one houses a three-car garage, the other a private office and fitness center.
The third structure, a two-story affair, offers two guest bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as another kitchen and a brightly tiled staircase. A lowered living room has a fireplace and a breathtaking view of the park.
Elsewhere on the property are numerous equestrian facilities, a boon for DeGeneres and Rossi horse enthusiasts. Among them are an ice rink, a stable with four stalls and a large barn. There is also a dressage area and saddlery.
Savvy real estate watchers will know this isn’t the first time DeGeneres has bought back a home it previously owned. In 2006, the mad titan of ownership acquired a mid-century residence in Hollywood Hills which was then sold, in 2010, to windows heiress Allison Milgard.
DeGeneres bought this property renovated by Marmol Radziner in 2014 for $ 8.8 million before returning it again – less than two years later – for nearly $ 10 million to Calvin Klein’s business partner Barry Schwartz.
DeGeneres and de Rossi maintain at least three other properties in the Montecito area, the main one being a Cape Dutch-style mega-resort bought for $ 49 million by Dennis Miller at the end of last year.
This story first appeared on Dirt.com, which contains additional photos.
