Entertainment
John Cena: ‘F9’ star apologizes in China after Taiwan controversy
“Taiwan is the first country to be able to watch F9,” Cena told the broadcaster in Mandarin.
Taiwan is a self-governing democratic island, but China claims it as its sovereign territory as the two sides have been ruled separately since a civil war ended more than 70 years ago. Beijing considers any suggestion of Taiwan independence crossing its “red line” and increasingly attempts to use its economic might to control discourse on the subject around the world.
“I’m sorry for my mistake,” Cena said. “I have to say now, [it’s] very, very, very, very important [that] I love and respect China and the Chinese people even more. “
Cena has many fans in China, including over 600,000 followers on Weibo. He has been studying Chinese for years and often posts videos on the platform in which he speaks the language while doing film promotions.
NBCUniversal, which owns Universal Pictures, the film’s distributor, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business.
Cena’s apology video has so far garnered some 7,000 responses on Weibo. Some critics are still angry with his comments and accused him of not going far enough.
“Please say ‘Taiwan is part of China’ in Chinese, otherwise we won’t accept,” one person wrote.
“I don’t understand why the Chinese people should be so tolerant of them, who have a vague political position while taking advantage of the Chinese people,” another wrote.
Others were more forgiving. One person pointed out that Cena has been learning Chinese for several years.
“Looking at his previous interviews, I can sense that he really loves China,” the person wrote. “He said the wrong thing and paid the price for it. He is different from other foreign actors who dare not respond or have different political views.”
Eric Cheung, Laura He, and Shanshan Wang contributed to this report.
