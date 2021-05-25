How “Master of None” Got Its Revolutionary Portrayal of In Vitro Fertilization | Culture & Leisure

In the third season of the Netflix comedy “Master of None”, a dispirited Alicia (played by Naomi Ackie) struggles to stay awake after weeks of intensive fertility treatment. With her head rolling gently back, she waits for her laundry to finish during a brief respite from the grueling physical, emotional and financial process of becoming pregnant.
The soundtrack of the scene? A song by Don Omar from “Fast Five”.
It’s one of co-creator, co-writer and director Aziz Ansari’s favorite parts of the season because, like the series as a whole, it’s an honest look at the realities and absurdities of modern life.
“The topics that are in this area, everyone is dealing with them, but nobody talks about them, that’s what I tend to attract myself to,” Ansari wrote in an email to Los Angeles Times.
Released on Sunday, the new season subtitled “Moments in Love,” the messy, complicated, and hard-truthed genre swaps fancy New York dinners with seedy laundromats and distant Italian getaways for visits to the fertility clinic, including included a groundbreaking episode that portrays, with seriousness and care, the rarely televised struggle with infertility. In it, Alicia, the ex-wife of series mainstay Denise (Lena Waithe), embarks on a journey to conceive through in vitro fertilization. It’s a huge undertaking, made more difficult by the fact that she does it alone.
As Ackie said, “Life has a way of pushing the reality of your situation right in front of your face, so you can’t ignore it.”
A literal example: The camera landing squarely on Alicia’s face as her fertility doctor bluntly details the extra costs she’ll have to shoulder as a single lesbian – an identity that U.S. insurance companies don’t cover. not in vitro fertilization: “They have a code for being attacked by an orca, and they have a code for being sucked into a jet engine, but not for ‘gay and desires pregnancy’,” the doctor said coldly.
“Millions of people in our community want to be parents too and we shouldn’t have to feel anxious or anxious every time we go to a doctor’s appointment,” wrote Waithe, who co-wrote the season. and the stars across from Ackie, in an email.
It’s the most overtly political moment in an episode otherwise marked by subtlety: lingering shots of Alicia in the clinic waiting room, a painstaking scene of Alicia putting away boxes of drugs. These were choices Ansari, working with publisher Jennifer Lilly, had intentionally made as a director. “He wanted it to look like real life. And that’s what real life looks like,” Waithe said.
The IVF process is a marathon demanding discipline and patience, all for an end result with less than a 50% chance of success. It was a difficult reality to translate to screen, but dramatizing the repetitiveness of the process served another purpose: the assertion that worldliness like despair, joy, or anxiety also exists in hyper-politicized lives.
“It’s making a statement without having to make a huge statement,” Ackie said. “Sometimes just being there and existing in that space is affirmation enough.”
“When I looked at it, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, it’s just me who am me with a different name!’” Continued Ackie, who described the script as part of a growing number of stories in which “women of color are just being allowed to be human.” “
In the episode, “Master of None” also pays special attention to in vitro fertilization, with details that can only be picked up by the most vigilant eye or by those who have experienced it themselves. Ansari and Waithe consulted with IVF patients and doctors to make sure the story they were telling was as close to the truth as possible. In fact, the episode was inspired by the experience of one of Ansari’s close friends, who is also called Alicia and was herself undergoing IVF.
“I was working on the scripts in a cafe in London and I went out and called my friend,” he recalls his first attempts to write the story. “I ended up being on the phone for about an hour and a half as she went through her whole ordeal and I quickly realized that this was an incredibly compelling story and a perfect place for an episode.”
The momentum for the storyline gathered momentum as he consulted more of his friends who had undergone IVF treatment. “While I was having all these conversations, I just tried to keep track of the emotional moments, the fears, the frustrations, the lighter moments, the joys that seemed to overlap in the experiences,” he said. for follow-up.
Even filming during the COVID-19 pandemic played a role, as the anxiety of the time found its way onto the screen.
“Lena said, ‘Whatever you feel on any given day, bring it to the set,” “Ackie recalls.” That was the advice I found most appropriate for the show. “The screenplay, written before the show. pandemic, was eerily prescient in its emphasis on constriction, often conveyed in the calm of the sterile fertility clinic or the dark atmosphere of Alicia and Denise’s quiet home in the upstate.
The aesthetic of the season, which deviates from the previous two, informs the mood, especially when so much is left unsaid. As a director, Ansari ditched the widescreen format in favor of the classic “Academy ratio,” its tighter frame a visual metaphor for the many forms of entrapment Alicia feels. Kevin Fortune, Ackie’s stylist, also gave her character hairstyles that reflected her growing exhaustion throughout the treatment.
“Every day I see this,” Francisca Steyn said of her work with patients in situations similar to Alicia’s. Steyn, a fertility nurse who works closely with LGBTQ patients, was the IVF consultant on set, making sure the show had a good experience. Actors like Cordelia Blair, who plays Alicia’s emotional turned nurse rock, worked with Steyn to make terminology precise and procedural movements more realistic.
For Alicia’s monitoring appointments during the episode, for example, the movement of the ultrasound wand by nurse Cordelia, Alicia’s evolutionary reactions to the procedure, and the bright images on the ultrasound screen have all been repeated over and over again in order to mimic real life.
Nurse Cordelia’s supportive presence was informed by Blair’s actual experience in palliative care: “There is a lot of silent loneliness; you then have to figure out what’s going on in that person’s emotional silence, ”she says. “Learning to read emotional silence has helped me in my role as a Cordelia nurse.
“I wanted her to be my daughter,” Blair continued, referring to her character’s relationship with Alicia. “I just felt like I could relate to her. … It went beyond a professional relationship to almost a friendship.”
Blair was also moved by her real-life friend who was undergoing IVF treatment at the same time the series was filming. “I found it quite moving,” she said. When asked how Alicia’s trip mirrored her friend’s, Blair replied, “Exactly.”
Debuting in a world radically changed by COVID-19, “Moments in Love” eschews the lighter elements of “Master of None” for a stubborn look at reality.
“In general, I didn’t even want to do the third season of ‘Master of None’ for a long time,” Ansari said. “I’ve always been very open about not wanting to do the show unless we have something that’s really exciting and new.”
The result is a meticulously crafted story that informs viewers as much as it invites them to see it. Even those who have never faced infertility or undergone in vitro fertilization.
“Rather than give up, she fought,” as Blair said of Alicia. “She has an inner strength, and she just decided, ‘OK, this is what I want.’ And she went after. “
