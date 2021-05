Jodie Turner-Smith knew playing Anne Boleyn would be ‘a stretch for some’

Jodie Turner-Smith stars as Anne Boleyn in upcoming Channel 5 drama (Photo: Channel 5) Jodie Turner-Smith said she knew playing Anne Boleyn would be a bit of a stretch for some people ahead of the launch of her new drama Channel 5. The Queen And Slim star portrays King Henry VIII’s second wife in the three-part series, which boasts a diverse cast. Commenting on the inclusive, color-blind approach when it comes to signing the cast, Jodie said: It’s a lot more accessible and appealing to a contemporary audience when you launch that way because we distil it into a human experience. She continued to Radio Times: If you ask someone to watch a movie or observe an art, you are asking them to suspend their beliefs. I’m aware that this is going to be difficult for some people because they will feel too distracted by it, but I think for a lot of other people who are finally ready to see the world in a different way, they are going to see that it’s a human story that we tell, and a fascinating story too. The upcoming period drama stars Jodie as Queen Anne Boleyn in the final months of her life as she attempts to establish a future for her daughter as the powers around her begin to threaten his life. To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider switching to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video The new drama arrives on Channel 5 in June (Photo: Viacom) The cast also boasts of Mark Stanley, who plays Henry VIII, Paapa Essiedu as the brother of Anne George and Lola Petticrew playing Jane Seymour. Anne, Henry’s second wife, was notoriously killed for high treason on May 19, 1536, after failing to produce a male heir. The three-part program is told from Annes’ perspective and depicts the fall of her relationship with Henry as she struggles to keep his attention, while securing a future for herself and her daughter, Elizabeth I. As Henry finds a new love in Jane Seymour (Lola Pettricrew), Annes’ life slowly slips away from him as she attempts to fight the patriarchy she married into. After: Jodie Turner-Smith

Anne Boleyn will show the key moments that rocked Anne, unleashing her immense strength, fatal vulnerabilities and determination to be an equal among men. Anne Boleyn will debut on Channel 5 at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1.











