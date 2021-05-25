‘Scorpion’ actor Elyes Gabel arrested for allegedly assaulting and suffocating his girlfriend





Scorpio actor Elyes Gabel was reportedly arrested for an alleged assault in New York City last week. The article continues under the advertisement The 38-year-old was arrested at the Bowery Hotel on May 14 at around 1 p.m., according to court records obtained by PEOPLE. He was charged with five misdemeanors and one offense. The charges include assault with intent to cause bodily harm, attempted assault with intent to cause bodily harm, aggravated harassment, reckless bodily harm to another person, criminal obstruction of breathing and second degree harassment. The article continues under the advertisement Source: MEGA The article continues under the advertisement Gabel’s girlfriend, who has not been named, accused the Second World War star to hurt her and suffocate her “recklessly”. She told police Gabel allegedly used her hands to “apply pressure” to her neck, “squeezing it with force,” which caused “significant redness and pain,” according to the criminal complaint obtained by IS! New. The woman claimed he spat in her face and said he was going to “hit [her] F ** king face in. “The woman also accuses Gabel of pushing her, causing her to fall back onto the sofa, and said he allegedly took her cell phone from her hand and cracked it when he threw it down. on the ground, according to the officer’s report in the legal complaint. The article continues under the advertisement “The defendant, with the intention of harassing, annoying, threatening and alarming another person, hit, shoved, kicked and otherwise subjected another person to physical contact, thereby causing bodily harm to that person and to a member of that person’s family and household, ”the complaint read. The article continues under the advertisement Gabel’s team denies the allegations. “Elyes vehemently denies these allegations. Although the claims are sensational, they are not correct. Elyes would never behave in the manner alleged. Nonetheless, he will not disparage the complainant and anxiously awaits the facts that will emerge from the proceedings. judicial “, his lawyer Stacey Richman Told PEOPLE. According to TMZ, the couple reportedly got into a fight last week when they returned to their room around 3 a.m. after a late night. The article continues under the advertisement The judge reportedly ordered a temporary protection order. Gabel appeared in court two days after his arrest for an arraignment hearing and was released without bail. His next court date is scheduled for July 7. Gabel is also known for his role as Rakharo during the first two seasons of Game of thrones.

