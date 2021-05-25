Entertainment
A massive Van Gogh exhibition is heading to Phoenix. Here is what you need to know
A massive art exhibition featuring the work of Vincent Van Gogh has sold in cities across the country.
“Immersive Van Gogh” is an art installation featuring massive and moving projections of the work of the renowned painter, including “Starry Night”, “Sunflowers”, “The Bedroom” and “The Potato Eaters”.
The show opens in Phoenix on July 29, but some details, including the location, are still being kept under wraps.
Created by Italiandigital artist Massimiliano Siccardi, tickets for Immersive Van Gogh cost around $ 40-50 per person. Ticket sales started in March and can be purchased atvangoghphx.com.
According to the event’s website, ticket holders will be notified of the location via email once the announcement is made.
The Arizona Republic spoke to Corey Ross, one of the show’s producers, for more details on the event:
What is “Immersive Van Gogh”?
Siccardi and his creative team brought Van Gogh’s art to life by creating movement in his work. The traveling exhibition lasts one hour and features original music by Italian multimedia composer Luca Longobardi.
It really combines three things. On the one hand, it’s an art exhibition because you see Van Gogh’s art, but it’s also cinema because Siccardi took Van Gogh’s pieces, put them together in a process of making and animated them. They move and transform from one to the other, Ross said.
Then its experiential entertainment, where you walk around the gallery and things unfold around you. It’s even projected on you, “he says.” If you wear white clothes, it will amazingly show on your clothes.
“Immersive Van Gogh” sold its race in Toronto and sold and extended its race in Chicago. The show opened in San Francisco in March, where its first month of tickets sold out.
The show also plays in Los Angeles, Nashville and New York. By the end of 2021, the show will run simultaneously in 18 cities across the country, including Orlando, Minneapolis and Detroit.
It really is an art installation. On the one hand, we have the art of Van Gogh, but we also have Massimiliano Siccardi as an artist, and they refract and create something completely new, Ross said.
“Siccardi says his idea for this show was to try and capture what might have blinked in front of Van Gogh’s eyes moments before his death,” he said. “So it gets pretty psychological and emotional.”
Why is the location of the event a secret?
The Phoenix show was announced in March but won’t open until July, leaving time for speculation.
The event website says, get lost in 500,000 cubic feet of crisp projections, which alludes to the venue being big and excluding small spaces. But the location of the highly anticipated show has yet to be announced.
Ross said it all comes down to the digital pixel map.
Once the building is identified, Siccardi maps the pixels directly onto its surfaces.
If there are columns, they reveal themselves, the masonry, the floor, whatever in there was part of the show, “Ross said.” This makes it a completely unique sight in each city depending on the building. “
Ross said the Phoenix show is at the stage where Siccardi maps the 90 million pixels that will be displayed by 50 to 100 projectors.
Massimiliano is starting to design how all of the content can work around the building and that’s the process we’re in right now, “he said.” Once he has finalized his concept, that’s when we’ll announce the location.
“ Each place … captures the personality of the city ”
Ross added that the location of the event in Toronto was also kept under wraps before it was announced that the show would take place in the former press room of the Toronto Star newspaper building.
Each location, in its own way, captures the personality of the city, Ross said.
Usually it’s not a building that’s been touted as an event space before, so we have to do all of the construction needed to turn a space that isn’t a public gathering place into a safe one, ”Ross said. . be done correctly and we must have the right number of toilets. All the things you don’t think about, but if it’s not done right, there won’t be any event space there.
What happens next?
Ross said the location of the Phoenixevent will be announced very soon.
One of the reasons we’re keeping this a secret is in case Massimiliano comes to tell you that you know what, I’m working on it for a month, and I just can’t figure out how to make it work in this building. So we’re probably about two weeks away from his signing on the final building design. And that’s when we would announce it, and then we’re out of breath from there.
‘Immersive Van Gogh’ in Phoenix
When: Starts July 29.
Or: The location of Phoenix will be announced.
Tickets: $ 40 to $ 50 per person.
Details:vangoghphx.com.
Elizabeth Montgomery is an arts and culture reporter for the Republic of Arizona, azcentral.com. Reach her at[email protected]or 602-444-8764. Follow her on Twitter @emontnews.
