Jonah Hill to star Hollywood fixer Sidney Korshak in new limited series





Hill and Monahan are currently buying the project.



Jonah hill team up with William monahan to bring the story of Sidney korshak and Lew wasserman to a new miniseries. According to the deadline, Hill is set to play Korshak with Monahan creating the series about the man who was known as one of Hollywood’s “fixers” as well as MCA President Wasserman and how he became the most powerful man in the world. ‘Hollywood. Hill named executive producer alongside partners Strong Baby Matt Dines and Ali goodwin, LBI / Expanded Media and Monahan, Mark Cantonand CEO of Celebrands Allen Shapiro. The team opted for the Dennis mcdougal book about Wasserman titled The last mogul, and McDougal will also be an EP on the project. RELATED: Meryl Streep to Play Jonah Hill’s Mother – and President – in Adam McKay’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ According to Deadline, the story will focus on Wasserman’s creation of the talent agent system as we know it today and his partnership with Korshak. Stories like this, exploring the history of Hollywood and how it was reflected in the world as we know it today, can be hit and miss. In recent years we have started to see revisionist stories from Hollywood like Once upon a time in hollywood or glorify aspects of the industry and Los Angeles in films like La La Land. But Hill tends to be brutally honest with his work, so this collaboration with Monahan seems like a great choice – especially since they’re aiming for the project to have the same epic sweep as Martin scorseseof Irish and The dead (what Monahan wrote). And given Hill and Monahan’s separate working history with Scorsese, it’ll be interesting to see how they are influenced by the director. The series will be packaged and purchased shortly, but it’s an exciting look at Hollywood and with this team behind it, it’s bound to have an incredible cast and storyline. Hill has slowly proven himself as one of our great performers, and seeing his take on Korshak will certainly set the tone for the project. KEEP READING: Jonah Hill To Direct Therapy Documentary Produced By Joaquin Phoenix For Netflix

Eternals first trailer reveals Marvel’s immortal superhero family Will they lead the Avengers? Read more

About the Author Rachel Leishman

(68 articles published)

More from Rachel Leishman







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos