Actress and environmentalist Juhi Chawla has flown to Cape Town and is currently engaged in tourism activities with her family, and the actress has completed part of her new webcast. Hush hushand just as she was about to fly to Delhi for the rest of the shoot, she flew out citing the lockdown restrictions.

Juhi Chawla reunites with his family in Cape Town!

The actress kept a low profile for a while and apparently immersed herself in learning Ayurveda. Jahnavi and Arjun, Juhi’s children, who were previously on separate continents where they studied, were recently at their family home in Uganda. They all came together in Cape Town and are living it after months of living apart.

The actress was seen posing at a local art show. She also shared a video of the sight seen from where she resides in Cape Town.

