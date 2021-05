Actor John Cena Apologizes For Describing Taiwan As A Country | Business and economic news

In a clip posted to his official Weibo account, Fast & Furious star John Cena apologized for calling Taiwan a country in a promotional video for his latest film a mea culpa which drew criticism both in China. and the United States.

ThroughBloomberg NewsBloomberg

US actor and former World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. champion John Cena apologized for portraying Taiwan as a country in a promotional video for his latest film, apologizing in Mandarin after the comments sparked a violent reaction in China. Cena apologized in a clip posted Tuesday on his official Weibo account, a Chinese social media platform like Twitter. He had indicated earlier this month that Taiwan was a country in a video promoting his movie Fast & Furious 9, according to Chinese state newspaper Global Times. I made a mistake. I have to say now that, very very very important, I love and respect China and the Chinese people, Cena said in Chinese in the video, without giving further details. The apology video sparked further anger on Chinese social media, where users denounced Cena for not declaring Taiwan to be part of China. Beijing argues that the democratically ruled Taiwan is part of its territory and in recent years has increased diplomatic pressure on the government of Taipei and other nations that recognize its legitimacy. The apology also drew criticism in the United States, where critics, including Republicans and conservative media, criticized the star for bowing to China. Tom Cotton, a Republican senator from Arkansas, called the move pathetic. Cena is the latest high-profile Westerner to be criticized for publicly crossing China’s political lines, amid a boycott of some US and European-based brands that have taken a stand against the treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in the Xinjiang region, in the far west of China. Hennes & Mauritz AB have been facing the crisis in recent months after a statement she made expressing concern over reports of forced labor in Xinjiang resurfaced. Its Chinese outlets have disappeared from Apple and Baidu Maps searches, and some small town stores have been closed by owners. The company’s name and products can no longer be found on major Chinese e-commerce platforms, including Taobao and Tmall of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Online sales of Adidas AG and Nike Inc. also took place in the country in April after their comments on the Xinjiang issue drew them into the boycott. Pathetic. https://t.co/CLxCOatdDE Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 25, 2021 England’s Premier League football team Arsenal Football Club Plcd suffered a backlash in 2019 after one of its then-star players criticized China’s treatment of Uyghurs. The U.S. National Basketball Association put Beijing at risk after then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. (Updates with Tom Cotton’s tweet in the fifth paragraph.)

-With help from Nick Turner and Jonathan Roeder.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos