Actor Mark Ruffalo apologizes for articles on fighting between Israel and Hamas, elicits backlash





Actor Mark Ruffalo’s apology for social media posts he said suggested Israel “was” committing “genocide” “amid recent fighting with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip sparks praise and backlash negative underlining the delicate and tense nature of the long-standing conflict. Ruffalo, an Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated outspoken actor, tweeted Monday that he had “considered and wanted to apologize for messages during the recent Israel / Hamas fighting that suggested Israel was committing” genocide ” “and that” it is not correct, it is inflammatory, disrespectful and is used to justify anti-Semitism here and abroad. “ I thought about it and wanted to apologize for the posts during the recent Israel / Hamas fighting that suggested Israel was committing genocide. This is not accurate, it is inflammatory, disrespectful and is used to justify anti-Semitism here and abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole. Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021 Fighting had escalated for nearly two weeks this month, leaving hundreds dead, the majority of Palestinians and parts of the impoverished Gaza Strip to rubble. A bilateral ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas was reached on Friday, but the conflict has sparked massive pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests across the world. Download the NBC News app for the latest news In the United States, protests have drawn diverse groups of people, and pro-Palestinian activists demanded that America end its funding to the IDF, claiming the Biden administration was complicit in “war crimes. In the region, and called for an end to the occupation of the Palestinian territories. Meanwhile, American Jewish organizations have reported a wave of anti-Semitic incidents and apparent hate crimes, including against synagogues in suburban Chicago and Tucson, Arizona. Jews were also physically assaulted and harassed on the streets of Los Angeles, New York and South Florida, leading President Joe Biden on Monday to condemn the “hateful behavior”. Mosques also reported anti-Muslim vandalism this month, with a Brooklyn place of worship spray-painted with the phrase “Death to Palestine.” Related It is not known for which messages Ruffalo was apologizing, but he suggested in a tweet of May 11 that Israel’s actions were comparable to apartheid in South Africa and that sanctions could also work against Israel. “1,500 Palestinians face deportation to #Jerusalem. 200 protesters were injured. 9 children were killed,” he wrote. While some Twitter users thank Ruffalo, who previously told the Hollywood Reporter that he grew up in an Italian Roman Catholic family, for trying to tamp down the rhetoric surrounding the sensitive subject, others wondered if he was “intimidated into silence” and “turning back the clock”. Several celebrities have come under similar criticism in recent days for expressing their position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Over the weekend, the English singer Dua Lipa tweeted in response to an organization that paid for a full-page ad in the New York Times equating its public support for Palestinians with anti-Semite. She wrote that the ad used her “shameless” name to “advance their ugly campaign with outright lies and false statements.” “I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and I reject all forms of racism,” she added.







