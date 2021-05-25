Reports suggest that Bollywood beauty Disha Patani has joined Allu Arjuns Pushpa. She will apparently share screen space with Allu Arjun in a special dance number in the film.

As previously stated, Pushpa’s second installment will feature a massive dance number and the makers seem to have strung up Disha Patani for the same. She’ll shake one leg with Allu Arjun in the high-profile song.

Needless to say, the inclusion of Dishas would add a lot of anticipation and buzz to the film as a whole. An official announcement on the same is however expected.

