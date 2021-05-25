Entertainment
Samara Bay dialect coach explains his job.
During this episode of Working, Isaac Butler spoke with Samara Bay, a dialect coach for TV and film actors including Penlope Cruz, Rachel McAdams and Keegan-Michael Key. They discussed her path to that career, the thorny story behind the classic Mid-Atlantic film accent, and how she teaches the building blocks of accents to her clients. This partial transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Isaac Butler: The Platonic ideal of a dialect is not something people actually speak. It reminds me of all the paradoxes of realistic play in general. If a character spoke as completely contextualized as we speak in our daily lives, you’d be like, This character has no consistency. They speak in all of these different ways. What the hell is happening? It wouldn’t look anything like what a dialogue looks like on a TV show.
Samara Bay: Don’t tell writers that. I feel like they’re trying to capture the authenticity you’re talking about, but you’re right. You expect a certain consistency when you look at something.
It is interesting that you approach these paradoxes from this other angle. Many actors do very detailed character biographies to try and figure out who they are. You do the same thing trying to figure out how they speak.
When we have a script in front of us, the actor and I decide: are you going to drop your G at the end of that word or not? You have options, and what are these two different things going to look like? If you say runnin and jumpin, it will be different from running and jumping.
We humans, in our real moments of real communication, use language in a much more creative way than we accord to ourselves. The sounds grow longer. Musicality is everywhere. We use the pitch up and down. When you were really in yourself and you really needed something, you use so much vocal dynamics. Then when we’re playing a character, whether it’s an actor or just on a catwalk and playing the character of ourselves while speaking in front of other people, we often tend to downplay and try not to sound weird. Especially if we were working in dialect, we might be afraid of doing it right. I have to be there to remind them, you are a character. You are a human like this character who wants to use the tongue to get what this character wants. I challenge you to be as vocally creative as this character as you really are in real life.
When you’re on set, do you also touch up the accent as it disappears?
This is what life looks like. The director is usually seated away from the actors, often in an entirely different space, typically looking at two to three monitors, depending on the number of cameras rotating simultaneously. There are a few director chairs set up. The director is seated in one. The script supervisor is located in a. The script supervisor is this lovely human with this huge amount of paper trying to figure out the continuity and make sure every word is said and every arm is in the same place for every take. Behind them there are usually two chairs: a writer or a producer and me. What a fun and weird and lucky advantage of dialect work that when I’m on set for those 12 hours I’m in the creative center.
Obviously, different directors work differently and some are more collaborative than others. In the biggest scenarios, they interact with me all the time. Is, This bit seemed strange, or They’re a bit low volume, do you think that’s because they don’t feel comfortable with the accent? Do you want to come in, or should I? Were discussing how best to interact with the actor during this truly sacred and weird time when they are on set with the cameras on.
The cameras aren’t rolling, but it’s in this suspended space between takes. Part of being a good dialect trainer is knowing when it comes to dialect and when it isn’t, and how much the actor can take in terms of notes from me between takes. A lot of times when I walk in is when the hairdressers and makeup artists get in between takes. Well take a take of the scene all the way through, then the director will scream, Cut!
Then the hair and makeup people would come in, and I would slip in too. Depending on who my actor is and what I know he needs, I’ll just give them eye contact and a nudge if they’ve done a brilliant job and I know they’re feeling a little nervous, or I’m on them. will recall a little sound that maybe slipped a bit into this take and I know they can do it right. The actors, beautiful artists that they are, vary quite dramatically. Some of them would get really anxious about getting a grade in the middle of the stage, and some would get really anxious about not getting a grade. You read your people.
To listen to the full Samara Bay interview, subscribe to Working onApple podcastsorSpotify, or listen below.
