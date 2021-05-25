Entertainment
Travis Barker opens up about 2008 plane crash, wanting to fly again
Thirteen years after surviving a plane crash that killed four of six people on board, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is determined to get back on a plane for the first time since that day.
“I must, he said Men’s health. “I want to make the choice to try to overcome it.”
There are a million things that could happen to me, he said. I could die on my skateboard. I could have a car accident. I could get shot. Everything can happen. I could have a brain aneurysm and die. So why should I still be afraid of planes?
Barker, 45, also reflected on how the accident motivated him to stop using opioids and prescription drugs, even at the cost of severe pain as he learned to walk and play. the battery again.
“People are always like, did you go to rehab? He told the magazine. And I (say), no, I was in a plane crash. It was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up. If I hadn’t broken down, I probably never would have quit. “
Barker said he flushed out all of his meds as he recovered from his injuries so he wouldn’t start abusing painkillers again. He had developed such a tolerance for opioids that he woke up even during post-accident surgeries.
He has not been on a plane since a 2008 crash in Columbia, South Carolina. A private plane he boarded after playing a show skidded off the runway and caught fire after hitting an embankment. Both pilots were killed along with Barker’s assistant and security guard.
The drummer survived despite third degree burns to 65% of his body. The only other survivor was Barker’s good friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein, who helped save him after the crash. Less than a year later, Goldstein died of a drug overdose in 2009, leaving Barker as the sole survivor of the crash.
“I was gloomy,” he recalls. I couldn’t walk on the street. If I saw a plane (in the sky), I was determined it was going to crash, and I just didn’t want to see it.
He underwent 26 surgeries and multiple skin grafts over the course of three months, according to Men’s Health. He went to therapy to treat PTSD while fearing that he would never be able to play the drums again due to his physical condition.
“I was told I wasn’t going to run anymore because I had so many grafts on my feet, and there was even talk of never playing the drums again,” he said. I could walk, I could run. As soon as I was able to move my hands and my hands healed, I was playing the drums. And now I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been. “
Barker also cited his children, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, as a driving force in his recovery.
Each year the accident receded in the past also benefited Barker.
“I felt closer to the experience of trying to escape, being in an accident and being burned, trying to take my friends on a burning plane,” he said. . “It haunted me for a long time. And as long as I was closer to that than to these good things, I always thought about it. Now it’s been so many years, it’s getting easier for me. There are days when I will wake up and never think about it. “
