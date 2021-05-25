George Floyd’s one-year birthday: how Hollywood changed forever

Uninterrupted and relentless, for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the world seemed to realize what black people had been talking about for a century when George Floyd was assassinated a year ago by now former policeman and convicted murderer Derek Chauvin. They understood why NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem. They understood what Kevin Powell, original cast member of “Real World” New York, was talking about in 1992 when the series first aired.

In the third month of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with nowhere else to escape, the majority of the country watched, in real time, a man struggling to breathe, call his deceased mother and die below the knee of someone who is meant to protect and serve. It was not a new entry in the “Faces of Death” movie franchise. It was a Monday.

The entertainment landscape has reacted, but it’s not just our regular soldiers that we expect to hear, such as LeBron James and Ava DuVernay. Late night hosts like James Corden were honest about not knowing what to do with this seemingly new feeling, saying, “I want to know more and let this be a start.” Prominent musicians like Harry Styles, criticized in the past by his black fans for being lukewarm on racial and political issues, have finally spoken.

Living in a post-George Floyd world, the gaze in which industry creatives filmed and the way consumers digest these works of art took on new meanings. Hollywood has, at least on the surface, positioned itself as a haven for storytellers, a home for artists who can express themselves. It is still unclear whether the industry has fully understood or taken into account the role it has played (and is playing) not only in the inequality that blacks face, but in its representation of them. As the industry celebrates the accomplishments and recognition of films such as Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave,” in these intimate evenings with wine and cheese, they digest art as “how it used to be ”and not how he is now.

Shaka King’s “Judas and the Black Messiah” shows the police and the FBI successfully hunting down and murdering Fred Hampton, the president of the Black Panther Party. Industry executives and viewers watch the Oscar nominated film and consider it a thing of the past. They fail to see the link that the same ‘no-hit’ tactic used to assassinate Hampton is the same used by the Louisville Metro Police Department in March 2020 that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor. None of these killings resulted in any government or law enforcement responsibility.

This goes hand in hand with films like “United States vs. Billie Holiday,” showing the singing icon arrested and handcuffed to a bed while she was dying. Or “One Night in Miami,” depicting a conversation and debate between four prolific black characters. All of this sends a signal to eminent whites that the struggle of blacks is over and has not been sufficiently explored by the artists who experience them.

The television landscape allowed Michaela Coel to show the heartbreaking dangers to black women in HBO’s “I May Destroy You,” which fell nearly two weeks after Floyd’s death. We even got to see the Emmys congratulate themselves on finally honoring Zendaya (for HBO’s “Euphoria”), who became the second black woman in 72 years to win the lead actress drama.

When we lost ‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman in August 2020, the black community mourned for one of their only positive media symbols we’ve seen recently, echoing the desperate need for increased representation of our children. and the next generation of artists. The living pioneers of modern cinema – Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese – won these titles. As they navigate their senior years, they will eventually have to pass the baton on to the next generation of storytellers. Spike Lee, our OG in the black filming space, is still going strong and showing no signs of slowing down. The problem is, how many black creations will attempt to “fill the void” after Lee is no longer with us? People will point to greats like Ava DuVernay and Barry Jenkins (and you’d be right), but that pipeline for black filmmakers is much smaller than that of our white counterparts.

Boseman’s legacy was so sacred to the black community that we couldn’t entertain any other actor portraying T’Challa in future films. Think about that and what the two mean to us – one of the few black superhero characters, with a big role in the future of the world’s biggest franchises, shouldn’t be described by any other person because of what he meant. a lot. This definition has not appeared to many who have seen the public reaction to his passing.

Protesters peacefully march through the streets of Hollywood on June 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, following the murder of George Floyd by Minnesota police officers.

Michael Buckner / Variety

During all of this, we also discussed “Black burnout”. In and outside the entertainment industry, companies were flooding their already tiny pool of black employees with meetings to “explain” and help them “better understand” racial injustices. Colleagues at work, former classmates and your white friends were trying to reconcile Catholicism-style to admit privilege, begging to be absolved and “check how you get on with it all.” It was tiring.

Yet cultural naysayers and insecure white counterparts were throwing asterisks at the film year and writing it down as a “reaction” to Floyd and Black Lives Matter and not as a true act of progression. Even the awards strategists, who campaigned for these groundbreaking achievements, misinterpreted the meaning of this social flash and would use the Oscar campaign equivalent of “Look, I have a black friend”.

To add, the same industry that patted itself on the back for all the “opportunities” it offered POC was behind the scenes. I remember the day when a member of AMPAS, who forgot or did not realize that I am half-black, told me that there were “too many black films”. The four or five who were ever in serious Oscar contention were “too much” for him to sift through. Instead, he yearned for the solace of old movies that didn’t focus on race.

The thoughts of this Academy member are the feeling black people often have after a tragedy of our “allies”, which is a desire to “get back to normal” and not have to face the daily truth of life. our inequalities and our shortcomings with black people around the world. Heard versions of phrases like “that’s all we’re talking about” or “it’s not all about race” are a small sampling of the microaggressions that tend to follow and how these experiences vary from person to person. ‘other.

For POC, there are still some of us who think it’s not our problem. Four days before the jury deliberated on the Chauvin trial, body camera footage showed the filming of Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old Latino killed by Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman, who was not charged. Pennsylvania police killed 19-year-old Asian-born Christian Hall in a mental health crisis and found it “justified.” All of this is happening amid growing hate crimes in America, with no back-up plan in sight.

There is a moment of perfect encapsulation in Paramount Plus’s “The Real World: Homecoming” season finale which aired in April and was filmed in the midst of the pandemic. After an argument with his former roommate Becky (who can’t be racist because she took Afro-Brazilian dance lessons), writer and activist Kevin Powell, in tears, recounts how his friend Norman opened up about his painful experience of having your head screwed. in a toilet bowl because he was gay. “I’m not stopping the conversation,” says Powell. “I’m not running away. I have to listen to him. That’s all black people say too. Will you listen we and stop shooting we? “

The aftermath of a tragedy is where mourning is most common. When the cameras disappear and the industry moves on to its next big show, all we are left with is our open thoughts and wounds, even if there is a reprieve. Today is difficult, just like yesterday, and as it will be tomorrow and the days that will follow. We need to be there for each other – listen and learn. It’s the beginning.