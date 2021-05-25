Lakefront Brewery will resume brewery tours starting June 1





Hyou missed Brasserie by the lakeis always informative, always enjoyable, “It’s time to sing Laverne and Shirley theme song! “brewery tours? Of course you have. So here’s some good news: LAKEFRONT BREWERY TOWERS ARE BACK! STARTING JUNE 1! Nature healing, schlemiel schlimazel, etc . “We’re finally back!” Lakefront Brewery on-site business manager Dylan Mazurkiewicz said in a press release. “Our tours are popular across the country and have been on hold for too long. We are happy to return them. SAME. Here is the new tour schedule. Make your reservations HERE. Monday Thursday

5:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Friday

Currently unavailable Saturday

Every hour from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. June 1, of course, is the day Milwaukee indoor and outdoor mask term ends. Will masks be required on lakeside tours? “Initially,” Lakefront tells us, “but that will likely change very quickly.” Here is the full press release: LAKEFRONT BREWERY REPORTS ITS FAMOUS BREWERY TOWERS

Tours of the Americas' favorite breweries resume June 1. MILWAUKEE (May 25, 2021) It has been over a year since laughing crowds passed by Lakefront Brewery on its famous brewery tour. Lakefront is delighted to announce that they are officially back. Starting Tuesday, June 1, the first post-pandemic tours begin at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The new tour schedule is:

Monday Thursday 5 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.

Friday Currently unavailable.

Saturday Every hour from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Customers can expect a 45-minute visit to the entire brewery on weekends and a smaller visit during the work week. Tours will include a maximum of 20 people, or a total of 8 groups. All tour tickets can be ordered online and are non-refundable. All customers must be 21 years of age and over with valid, unexpired ID. Anyone under the age of 21 must always be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Tour customers will receive two 16oz pints of beer, one at the start of the tour and one midway through the tour. You will also receive a souvenir pint glass to take home at the end of the tour. Tokens are currently not accepted. Were finally back! said Lakefront Brewerys on-site business manager Dylan Mazurkiewicz. Our tours are popular across the country and have been on hold for too long. Were happy to send them back. Reserve your place on lakefrontbrewery.com/brewery-tours. If you have any additional questions or concerns, please call our main line at 414-372-8800.







