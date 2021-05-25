1) the white tiger

This film co-produced by Ava DuVernay is based on a New York Times bestseller of the same title. The white tiger follows Balram (Adarsh ​​Ghourav), a man who comes from poverty and aspires to become the chauffeur of a wealthy heir. And in a Parasite– at any turn of events, with his street intelligence and cunning, he finds himself at the top.

2) Tribhanga

After her estranged writer mother falls into a coma, actress and single mom Anuradha (Kajol) reflects on their strained relationship and the choices she made as she faces a difficult time between herself and her own. daughter Masha (Mithila Palkar).

3) the train girl

Like the movie of the same title with Emily Blunt, The girl on the train is based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 novel. Mira (Parineeti Chopra) is a divorcee who, on her daily commute, fantasizes about a couple she sees through the train window. But one day she sees something shocking happen. Soon her trauma and personal life breaks down.

4) Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi

Although this film premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival in 2019, this is the first time it has been released in theaters. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi tells the story of Ramprasad’s (Naseeruddin Shah) family as they all come together under one roof to perform the ritual 13 days after his death. And during those 13 days, they became aware of their family, themselves and the life they live.

5) Master

Alcoholism teacher John “JD” Durairaj (Joseph Vijay) falls out of favor with his colleagues and the school administration because of his popularity. He then becomes a teacher in a juvenile prison, where he confronts Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi), a vengeful gangster with his own troubled history who uses children to do his bidding and take the fall for crimes.

6) Pagglait

A young woman becomes a widow just five months after her wedding day, and although death has shaken her entire family, she is unable to cry. After discovering that she is the sole beneficiary of her husband’s five million rupee insurance policy, she sets out on a journey to explore her new life. But she makes an unexpected discovery about her late husband.

8) Roohi

Two friends are hired to kidnap a bride as part of their village tradition. But everything goes wrong when one of them falls in love with his abductee, and the other falls in love with the spirit that ends up possessing her.

9) Ajeeb Daastaans

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four beautiful short films that delve into the unexpected events that reveal the cracks in relationshipsfrom a loveless marriage to a history of caste discrimination in the workplace.

10) Bell bottom

The lower end of the bell is a fun 80s-style spy movie that actor Akshay Kumar says is inspired by real events. Not much has been revealed about the film, but it is slated for release in April of this year.

11) 83

This upcoming Indian sports drama is a biopic that tells the story of the country’s incredible cricket team that won the 1983 World Cup.

12) Aadhar

Pharsua (Vineet Kumar Singh) is a villager from Jamua, and he becomes the first in his community to obtain his Indian Resident ID card. But when the village priest tells him that his ID serial number will cause his wife’s death, he sets out to change the number. But no one outside his village will listen to him and hear his concerns.

13) 14 Phere

This social-romance comedy, which premieres on July 9, 2021, is about love at a time when the caste system persists. The protagonists of the film defy all expectations by carrying out a plot to deceive their families.

14) Tuesdays and Fridays

This musical follows a young couple and their romance, where they are only allowed to meet on Tuesdays and Fridays. The film is scheduled for release on February 19, 2021.

