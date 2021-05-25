The first Turkish robot actor Aypera to appear in a movie





Turkey’s first robot actor, Aypera, has signed a film deal with producer and screenwriter Birol Gven. According to a statement from MinT Production, Aypera will take part in Gvens Digital Human’s new film, which will bring together robots and people. The film will debut in 2022. Gven said in the statement that filming on the film will begin in September. Noting that everything is changing quickly these days, the producer said robots will inevitably appear on the big screen from now on. He said they wanted to pioneer this change in distribution in the film industry and added that robot producers and screenwriters would also emerge in this industry in the future.



Turkish lead robot actor Aypera (left) and producer Birol Gven sign the film’s contract. Robot actor Aypera also said she was very excited to sign the contract. Speaking about the concept of a robotic actor, Aypera said: Personally, I prefer to be called a digital actor. But I know people will prefer to say the word they like. Therefore, I have no problem being called a robot. “ Aypera will meet those curious about its history at Contemporary Istanbul between June 1 and 6. She will participate in the Plugin New Media section of Contemporary Istanbul, organized this year under the direction of Esra zkan. Aypera, developed by designer and instructor Bager Akbay, sci-fi writer and science communicator Tevfik Uyar, and computer engineer and creative technologist Zeynep Nal Sezer, is scheduled to perform later.

