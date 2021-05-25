Why ‘Eternals’ is Marvel’s riskiest movie in years – The Hollywood Reporter

After keeping fans going for what seemed like an eternity, Marvel Studios released the trailer for Eternal. The 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is directed by recent Oscar winner Chloe Zhao seeks to expand the MCU’s preconceived boundaries across space, time, and aesthetics. We can recognize that Marvel has a house style and debate how close the visual similarities are between the films, but it’s hard to deny that. Eternal appears to be something different and has Zhao’s signature all over it. Eternal feels both like a brand new chapter in the MCU, not directly tied to legacy characters or post-credit scenes, and a movie that will live up to the promise of Phase 4, which delivered, and has emphasized greater attention to inclusiveness and creator-focused visions.

The film may be Marvel Studios’ riskiest project since guardians of the galaxy (2014), if anything for the studio juggernaut can be considered a risk at this point. Yet if the Guardians existed before their film debut as a curiosity featuring characters that comic book readers had heard of but perhaps didn’t see them too often, so the Eternals are Marvel’s hidden gems, unknown even to some of the most consumed comic book readers. Regarding Jack Kirby’s Chariot of the gods-Inspired comic book epics go, DC’s New Gods have played on media a lot more than the Eternals. This presents Zhao, who introduced the concept to Feige herself after being a longtime fan of the Kirby series, the opportunity to carve out new territory in the MCU without some preconceived ideas. Although clearly distinct from Gunn’s Guardians, Eternal also seems to be a film that will be the undeniable work of its filmmaker.

It’s not just natural lighting or the use of practical sets that make Eternal look and feel different. Even in the brief glimpse we see of the film, there is a tender and fragile humanity, a connection to nature, and a deep romanticism, which has defined Zhao’s work through Songs my brother taught me (2015), The horseman (2017) and Nomadland (2020). Zhao’s filmography, which until now could be described as modern Westerners, has focused on exploring a culture and the heartache that comes with finding one’s place within, or outside of it. -this. From the appearance of it, Eternal will follow a similar thread, and following the comics, the Eternals will find themselves drawn between their alien origins and their higher purpose and love for Earth and its inhabitants, creating a wedge between their culture as quasi-deities and their culture. adopted as Terrans. Despite Eternal Being one of Marvel’s more outlandish cosmic properties, the teaser is intrinsically concerned with the beauty of Earth rather than the stars, which will likely be a central theme of the film.

The teaser, which is a true teaser, keeping plot details and confirmed threats from Deviants and Celestials out of the picture, seems primarily concerned with communicating that Eternal is not a superhero film, but a romantic sci-fi epic, with a lavish Bollywood musical number that Kumail Nanjiani, who describes Kingo, highlighted as one of the film’s greatest sequences. The focus on the age-old romance of Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Icarus (Richard Madden), and the song choice “The End of the World” by Skeeter Davis, promise central romance and heartache. While love stories have always been aspects of MCU storytelling, they only became central until WandaVision and now Eternal. But rather than this love story explored through television history, Eternals seems to draw on the historical epics of Hollywood’s golden age, but with a modern eye towards inclusiveness and worldliness. .

There will no doubt be a lot of action in the movie, like the promises of Thena’s Light Sword (Angelina Jolie) and Phastos Staff (Brian Tyree Henry), but in terms of making audiences wonder. , “Who are the Eternals?” the point here is the suggestion that even after Marvel gives audiences their summer fix with Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Eternal still has something unexpected to deliver to the MCU. While this certainly isn’t Marvel Studios’ most explosive trailer, for a movie that won’t be released until November that includes five MCU projects. (Loki, Black Widow, Shang-Chi, What if …?, Ms. Marvel), it puts the film on people’s radar, while reminding them via the label at the end that this is, in part, firmly established in a post-Avengers: Endgame world. In terms of distinguishing itself from the most successful franchise formula in the world, Eternal does a lot while revealing very little about what has a chance to be Marvel Studios’ most artistically fascinating project to date.