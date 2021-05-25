George Strait on Friday, how to get day tickets





Three-day tickets to Austin City Limits music festivals sold out in record time last week, but on Tuesday music fans get a second chance at live music at Zilker Park this fall when the festival issues day tickets at noon. Country legend George Strait, pop superstar Miley Cyrus and rap escape Megan Thee Stallion will kick off the festival on Friday night alongside Grammy-nominated rock and soul sensations of Austin and Black Pumas and the author. -Machine Gun Kelly singer-songwriter / rapper. On Saturday, stunning pop teen Billie Eilish and Australian electro-danceoutfit Rfs Du Sol take the upper hand, with backing from “Hot Pink” rap star Doja Cat, ’90s rockers Modest Mouse and by singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. After:ACL Fest 2021 lineup: George Strait, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, etc. Rock & roll grande dame Stevie Nicks and rap superstar DaBaby will close the festival on Sunday with female music innovators. Vincent and Erykah Badu play slots at Sunset Weekend 1 with Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet. (Badu switches to Friday on weekend 2.) Further down in the post, Jon Pardi, Bleachers, brother of Eilish Finneas and Moses Sumney play both Fridays. Chet Faker & Tanya Tucker join the lineup on Weekend 1, with Track 8, Durand Jones & Directions and Hinds on Weekend 2. Austin’s daylight, who wowed fans around the world with sunny pop anthems, plays both Saturdays alongside Alison Wonderland, Future Islands and Jack Harlow. Band of Horses, Marc Rebillet, Polo G, Madeon and Omar Apollo are both for two Sunday weekends Jon Batiste, award-winning jazz musician and conductor of Stephen Colbert’s late night TV show, plays Weekend 2, just like Trixie Mattel. Lane 8 and Shake 070 are on the Sunday bill for Weekend 1. A closer look at each weekend’s lineup suggests there may be room for additions on the second Friday. Five of the festival’s six days have 24-27 acts, but only 21 are currently registered for October 8. A local name conspicuously absent from this year’s lineup is the Barton Hills Choir, a local group of elementary school singers who have performed at ACL Fest every year for the past decade. Choir director Gavin Tabone recently left Barton Hills Elementary School, but has continued to be involved with the choir. In a public publication on social networks After announcing the lineup last week, Tabone admitted that he “was bombarded with questions about ACL and BHC. All I can tell you is be patient.” ACL Fest takes place October 1-3 and 8-10 at Zilker Park. Day tickets cost $ 135 for general admission, $ 250 for GA +, $ 550 for VIP, and $ 2,100 for platinum passes. More information on aclfestival.com.

