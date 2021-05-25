Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson on the Billboard Music Awards ‘Curse’ | Entertainment





Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson joked that the Billboard Music Awards are “damn”. The 28-year-old star was recently hospitalized with a cracked rib on the set of a new show earlier this month, but still hosted this year’s ceremony, while her fellow coach of ‘The Voice’ has its own experiences, including an appendix exploded just prior to hosting the 2019 edition. Kelly told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I think there could be something with the Billboard Awards and be hurt. “Because I’ve hosted a few times and two of those times … I had to be, like, rushed to the hospital once and the next time something else happened, something else happened. always. “I think I blame the Billboard Awards at this point!” Nick joked, “The curse of hosting the Billboard Awards is that there’s always an injury involved.” However, hitmaker ‘Sucker was still able to perform his duties on Sunday (5/23/21) after the incident earlier this month. And although he was rushed to hospital, he opened up about his recovery after appearing on “ The Voice ” two days later. He said: “I feel amazing now. I don’t know what happened but after a week of recovery and, you know just laser treatment on the spot, I feel really good.” Meanwhile, Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas hailed his wife as an inspiration and a “force of nature” by paying tribute to her successful turn by hosting the event in Los Angeles. Sharing a photo of herself hugging Nick backstage at the ceremony, she wrote on Instagram this week: “Husband’s message of appreciation [heart eye emoji]. Not even a cracked coast can stop this force of nature. “So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed today! I love you so much (sic)” Nick was quick to respond to his wife’s public love proclamation. He replied: I love you more.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos