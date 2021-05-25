Funimation’s Asian-American voice actors discuss discrimination in anime

Dubbing is a profession with a rich history. It is also a predominantly white business. As A-List actors encroach more on the world of voiceover work for feature films and television, this dynamic is even more skewed.

Voiceover cast from Funimation, one of the leading anime entertainment companies working in East Asian dubbing and media distribution, are hopeful these demographics can be changed. Emi Lo, Apphia Yu, and Shawn Gann are just three of Funimation’s voiceover actors (with Yu and Gann also directing for the company), and all are committed to deepening discussions about the role of Asians and Americans in Asian origin in voiceover roles.

There is a frankness in discussing entering the industry as an Asian American. “I really wanted to get into the cinema, but my parents [were] like, “You’re not pretty enough,” Lo said. This thought stemmed from the type of Asian women who were onscreen when Lo was growing up. “I grew up in a time when all the Chinese characters on television looked like Lucy Liu… everyone had almond eyes, super long and straight hair, big and thin,” she says.

Gann, a Filipino-American, also saw how Hollywood portrayed people who looked like him onscreen. “There are some ideas on [who] should be a main character or whatever fits the mold of certain levels of intelligence when you’re on stage, ”he said. “The Filipino gives a different impression to people who don’t know me. I am becoming Hispanic. I am Native American and I played these roles.

But behind a microphone that doesn’t matter. With his voice, he can use it to play everything from little minor characters, dashing leading men or outright monsters. In the world of anime voiceover, Lo has played little boys and girls, as has Yu, who also pointed out the lack of judgment due to being off camera. “When it comes to voiceovers, I play a lot more blondes than I would have imagined at first,” Yu said. “Having this freedom to act outside of the look of your body really appealed to me. seduced. “

The rise of anti-Asian violence and the ongoing discussions about the lack of representation, however, certainly lead the anime voice actors to analyze how the system was put in place. Gann said he knows the predominantly white people in power who set up studios will hire those they are close to – and who are often like them. But that desire to tick a box can also lead a small group of the same diverse people to be promoted everywhere – and in addition to this anime itself, it also plays on their own misconceptions about the West.

“Eastern culture raises Western culture,” Gann said. “But guess what? They are the ones who make the voice on their side. In other words, while Japan and China stereotype the United States, they still allow Asian actors to express the characters. For Gann, it should be continued here, where the United States has a rich diversity of performers.

But too often, mainstream Hollywood productions use A-List stars to express their characters, even in dubbed versions of anime features like the work of Hayao Miyazaki. Gann, Yu, and Lo all say they enjoy voice acting when it comes to Miyazaki’s work, but they still don’t know why the A-List stars are selling these movies. “As far as we can tell, the product is not moving,” said Yu. “No one went to see ‘Ponyo’ because Miley Cyrus’ little sister was in it. Lo points out that most of these films are aimed at kids who won’t necessarily notice whether a big celebrity is the voice or not – they’re there for the story and the characters.

It is mainly about the concept of fairness. If a major celebrity wants to voice an anime character, actors who are already working in this field should have an equal chance for major movie roles. “I’m not angry if ScarJo [Scarlett Johansson] play the major [in ‘Ghost in the Shell’] as long as I have a chance to play Black Widow, ”Yu said.

Although all three actors say the voiceover work gives them the flexibility to be whoever they want, they point out that much of the anime made today takes place at specific times in Japanese history and that voice actors should therefore reflect it. “It’s about the story and the things that are rooted in that culture,” Yu said. “The more that character in the story talks about a certain culture… or a certain lived experience, the more I get. would really like the actor to have some familiarity and to have lived in these spaces. ”

This is, again, why there is more freedom in the world of Funimation. The audience’s excitement and thrill of being able to see themselves is on screen, while those behind the screen also get the chance to show what they are capable of as artists. For Yu and Gann, they also had the opportunity to be the directors of Funimation, but even that journey depended on those with power who are also white.

“Despite the fact that I spent a lot of time directing outside of animation, no one really looked at me until another director, a white man, saw me, believed in me and fought for it. me pretty hard, ”Yu said. Because the pool is often so small for minority directors, Yu said, it’s not enough for white creatives to hold the door open for one – there is a need to expand the pool of talent in general so that those who aren’t. not from your immediate space could be included. .

Even then, according to Gann, the tribal mindset and being an alien as a person of color remains. “I have my foot in the door now,” he said. “[But] it’s still difficult to make me a permanent element within this group… You just have to gain this trust and it is often more difficult for BIPOCs and women to make this leap. Yu said that more people of color in leadership positions are also needed. “When you advertise how many employees you have… what about managers? And the upper level? ” she asked.

Lo said it was easy to stay sheltered and ignore the wider implications of the anti-Asian hatred that swirled outside the entertainment world. “The other day I heard that a friend of mine was involved in something like this… they stepped in to help someone who was being attacked,” she said. “It really hit home … there are still so many people [who] are still unaware that this is a problem. “

Gann agreed, saying he had recently seen an anti-Asian protest unfold in front of his grocery store: “You realize it could be anytime that your bubble is gone and your perception of safety is gone.”

